English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Land Rover Already Updating the Range Rover Velar
The new engine is a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel developing 271 bhp and 625 Nm of torque, and models equipped with this unit will wear a D275 badge.
Range Rover Velar. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)
After only just missing out in the final of the 2018 World Car of the Year Awards, the Velar that was only launched last year is already being updated by Land Rover.
Unsurprisingly, the stunning exterior design of the Velar is remaining untouched, but there are a number of significant updates happening underneath that body shell. Most notably, a fresh six-cylinder diesel engine option is being introduced, but there's also a raft of enhancements to the luxury SUV's driver-assist and safety features.
Also Read: Hyderabad Police Shines on Facebook Again, Warns Motorcycle Rider Without Helmet in Style
The new engine is a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel developing 271 bhp and 625 Nm of torque, and models equipped with this unit will wear a D275 badge. Performance figures for the diesel engine haven't been revealed yet, but Land Rover is claiming fuel economy of up to 42.8 mpg and CO2 emissions of 175 g/km.
Emissions are obviously at the forefront of Land Rover's current thinking as all the petrol and diesel engines in the Velar are being updated with new particulate filters. The P250 and P300 petrols will also be benefitting from larger 83-liter fuel tanks that will allow a greater range between fill-ups.
Also Read: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ First Drive - Detailed Image Gallery
Among the driver assistance updates are the new inclusion of Steering Assist and Lane Centring features, which are probably baby steps towards autonomous driving as they allow the Velar to maintain a steady path in a single lane.
The standard specification of all versions of the Velar will now include: a rear camera, front and rear parking aids, a driver condition monitor, emergency braking and lane keep assist. The existing forward collision detection system is also benefitting from an upgrade, and will now work at speeds between 6 and 99 mph to warn the driver about potential hazards, while applying the brakes automatically in what the system deems as a critical situation.
Although all versions of the Velar get coil springs as standard, the four-cylinder D240 and P300 models and all V-6 variants will now have four-corner air suspension as an available option, and some models will also be available with Adaptive Damping.
Also Watch
Unsurprisingly, the stunning exterior design of the Velar is remaining untouched, but there are a number of significant updates happening underneath that body shell. Most notably, a fresh six-cylinder diesel engine option is being introduced, but there's also a raft of enhancements to the luxury SUV's driver-assist and safety features.
Also Read: Hyderabad Police Shines on Facebook Again, Warns Motorcycle Rider Without Helmet in Style
The new engine is a 3.0-liter V-6 diesel developing 271 bhp and 625 Nm of torque, and models equipped with this unit will wear a D275 badge. Performance figures for the diesel engine haven't been revealed yet, but Land Rover is claiming fuel economy of up to 42.8 mpg and CO2 emissions of 175 g/km.
Emissions are obviously at the forefront of Land Rover's current thinking as all the petrol and diesel engines in the Velar are being updated with new particulate filters. The P250 and P300 petrols will also be benefitting from larger 83-liter fuel tanks that will allow a greater range between fill-ups.
Also Read: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ First Drive - Detailed Image Gallery
Among the driver assistance updates are the new inclusion of Steering Assist and Lane Centring features, which are probably baby steps towards autonomous driving as they allow the Velar to maintain a steady path in a single lane.
The standard specification of all versions of the Velar will now include: a rear camera, front and rear parking aids, a driver condition monitor, emergency braking and lane keep assist. The existing forward collision detection system is also benefitting from an upgrade, and will now work at speeds between 6 and 99 mph to warn the driver about potential hazards, while applying the brakes automatically in what the system deems as a critical situation.
Although all versions of the Velar get coil springs as standard, the four-cylinder D240 and P300 models and all V-6 variants will now have four-corner air suspension as an available option, and some models will also be available with Adaptive Damping.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Friday 04 May , 2018 Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
Thursday 03 May , 2018 World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Neeraj Shatters Own National Record, Finishes 4th in Doha Diamond League
- OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Teaser Image Posted on Weibo
- Kuch Aur Karna Ho Toh Bolo, Amitabh Bachchan Requests 'Twitterji' To Increase Followers
- Emma Watson's Fist of Approval for Kathua Rape Victim's Lawyer Deepika Rajawat
- Invited To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding? Bring Your Own Food