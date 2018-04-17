English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Land Rover Begins 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Bookings
New for the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are a host of design cues and features like the Pixel-laser LED headlights.
2018 Range Rover Sport. (Photo: Range Rover)
Jaguar Land Rover India has announced that bookings for the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are now open. For the Land Rover family, the Range Rover has always been a symbol of peerless refinement, British design, craftsmanship and technology and the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport best demonstrate these virtues.
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said: “The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport have always offered best-in-class comfort, technologies, refinement and driving pleasure. With the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, we have refined and honed our flagship models with technologies and features that have raised the benchmark once again.”
2018 Range Rover. (Photo: Range Rover)
New for the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are a host of design cues and features like the Pixel-laser LED headlights that are brighter yet don’t dazzle oncoming traffic, a new Atlas mesh grille design and Touch Pro Duo infotainment. An Executive Class rear seating with power deployable centre console, ‘Hot-stone’ massage function with heated seats, Gesture sunblind that opens and closes at the occupant’s hand movement, air cabin ionisation that cleanses and purifies the cabin air and Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist make the Model Year 2018 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport a technological tour de force.
The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 43.80 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 51.83 Lakh), All-New Discovery (starting at Rs 71.38 Lakh), the New Range Rover Velar (starting at Rs 80.92 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 99.48 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 1.7 Crore). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.
