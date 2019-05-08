English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Land Rover Begins Sale of Locally Manufactured Range Rover Velar in India
The locally manufactured Range Rover Velar is offered in a single trim, namely R Dynamic-S variant, and is available in 2.0 l Petrol (184 kW) and 2.0 l Diesel (132 kW) powertrains in India.
Range Rover Velar. (Image: Land Rover)
Loading...
Jaguar Land Rover India announced the start of sale of the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar with prices starting from Rs 72.47 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Available in two powertrains, 2.0 l Petrol (184 kW) and 2.0 l Diesel (132 kW). The Velar’s local manufacturing should give Jaguar Land Rover India a boost within the Indian luxury SUV segment.
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “Since its launch in 2018, the Range Rover Velar has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country. Now, with the introduction of the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar, we are able to offer this iconic, award-winning product at a very attractive and compelling price than before. This will enable more Range Rover fans in India to own and drive this striking, good looking and distinctive vehicle.”
Range Rover Velar from the inside. (Image: Land Rover)
The Range Rover Velar sports a distinctive design with features like All-LED lights, deployable flush door handles and integrated rear spoiler on the exterior. On the inside, the Velar gets two integrated 25.4 cm (10-inch) touchscreens and minimalist controls as standard. Interactive Driver Display allows access to a number of driving information and active safety data. It allows viewing of the full-screen map, as well as usage of phone and control of other media.
Staying true to Land Rover’s roots, the Range Rover Velar also gets All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system. This enables the driver to maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions that entail slippery surfaces like mud, wet grass and dirt roads.
Furthermore, the configurable ambient interior lighting, sliding panoramic roof, four-zone climate control and the elevated sports command position enhances the driving experience in the Range Rover Velar. The Activity Key wristband promotes the ease of accessibility, which negates the need to carry the conventional key fob.
Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “Since its launch in 2018, the Range Rover Velar has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country. Now, with the introduction of the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar, we are able to offer this iconic, award-winning product at a very attractive and compelling price than before. This will enable more Range Rover fans in India to own and drive this striking, good looking and distinctive vehicle.”
Range Rover Velar from the inside. (Image: Land Rover)
The Range Rover Velar sports a distinctive design with features like All-LED lights, deployable flush door handles and integrated rear spoiler on the exterior. On the inside, the Velar gets two integrated 25.4 cm (10-inch) touchscreens and minimalist controls as standard. Interactive Driver Display allows access to a number of driving information and active safety data. It allows viewing of the full-screen map, as well as usage of phone and control of other media.
Staying true to Land Rover’s roots, the Range Rover Velar also gets All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system. This enables the driver to maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions that entail slippery surfaces like mud, wet grass and dirt roads.
Furthermore, the configurable ambient interior lighting, sliding panoramic roof, four-zone climate control and the elevated sports command position enhances the driving experience in the Range Rover Velar. The Activity Key wristband promotes the ease of accessibility, which negates the need to carry the conventional key fob.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ishan Khatter Calls Deepika Padukone Star Wars' Chewbacca In a Hilarious Comment
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- R Madhavan Posts Selfie After Losing Weight, Reminds Fans of RHTDM's 'Maddy'
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
- This Dish Made Dulquer Salmaan Forget About Acting in a Scene in Oru Yamandan Prema Kadha
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results