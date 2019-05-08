Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Land Rover Begins Sale of Locally Manufactured Range Rover Velar in India

The locally manufactured Range Rover Velar is offered in a single trim, namely R Dynamic-S variant, and is available in 2.0 l Petrol (184 kW) and 2.0 l Diesel (132 kW) powertrains in India.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 3:25 PM IST
Range Rover Velar. (Image: Land Rover)
Jaguar Land Rover India announced the start of sale of the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar with prices starting from Rs 72.47 Lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Available in two powertrains, 2.0 l Petrol (184 kW) and 2.0 l Diesel (132 kW). The Velar’s local manufacturing should give Jaguar Land Rover India a boost within the Indian luxury SUV segment.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said, “Since its launch in 2018, the Range Rover Velar has received an overwhelming response from customers across the country. Now, with the introduction of the locally manufactured Range Rover Velar, we are able to offer this iconic, award-winning product at a very attractive and compelling price than before. This will enable more Range Rover fans in India to own and drive this striking, good looking and distinctive vehicle.”

Range Rover Velar from the inside. (Image: Land Rover) Range Rover Velar from the inside. (Image: Land Rover)

The Range Rover Velar sports a distinctive design with features like All-LED lights, deployable flush door handles and integrated rear spoiler on the exterior. On the inside, the Velar gets two integrated 25.4 cm (10-inch) touchscreens and minimalist controls as standard. Interactive Driver Display allows access to a number of driving information and active safety data. It allows viewing of the full-screen map, as well as usage of phone and control of other media.

Staying true to Land Rover’s roots, the Range Rover Velar also gets All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) system. This enables the driver to maintain a steady speed in challenging conditions that entail slippery surfaces like mud, wet grass and dirt roads.

Furthermore, the configurable ambient interior lighting, sliding panoramic roof, four-zone climate control and the elevated sports command position enhances the driving experience in the Range Rover Velar. The Activity Key wristband promotes the ease of accessibility, which negates the need to carry the conventional key fob.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

