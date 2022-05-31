Land Rover Defender 130 Unveiled Globally, is the Most Hardcore 8-Seater SUV You Can Buy

Land Rover has taken the wraps off of the Land Rover Defender 130 which will now sit on top of the Defender range, over the Defender 110 and the Defender 90. The Defender 130 is the biggest of the series and is an 8-seater SUV with three rows of seating for full-sized adults. Like the Defender 90 and 110, the new 130 body design borrows its name from the original Defender family, inspired by the longest model in the line-up. The New Defender 130 will be available in HSE and X specifications. As of now, there is no confirmation for the SUV to come to India. However, since Jaguar Land Rover brings all of their global products to our market, we expect the Defender 130 to come here as well.

A host of exterior and interior design enhancements and technologies distinguish the new Defender 130. The Defender 130 has a new, exclusive Sedona Red paint option. The exterior is complemented by the Extended Bright Pack – available in addition to the existing Bright Pack – which provides a distinct exterior design with Ceres Silver Satin finish around all lower body cladding and front and rear skid plates in Noble Chrome.

Inside, thoughtful storage and convenience solutions are provided for every passenger across all three rows of seating. This ensures Defender 130 caters for passengers in every seat, with effortless access to the spacious three-abreast third row in a bright and airy cabin.

The interior design features new colour and material options. The latest connected technologies and chassis systems – including a new, larger 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, standard Electronic Air Suspension and Cabin Air Purification Plus – provide the ultimate support and comfort for modern off-road excursions.

All Defenders variants now come with Keyless Entry – including Defender 130 – feature Approach Unlock and Automated Walkaway Lock. When the key fob is detected approaching the vehicle, it automatically unlocks when it is within 1.5 metres. When leaving the vehicle, New Defender 130 will automatically lock when the key fob is more than 1.5 metres away.

Land Rover Defender 130 Exterior Highlights

Defender’s iconic silhouette has been elegantly extended by 340 mm at the rear to provide enhanced interior space across all three rows, without compromising its unparalleled all-terrain capabilities. All Defender 130 models are fitted with a panoramic sunroof as standard, with a second sunroof above the third row also featuring on all Defender 130s. To maintain the distinctive rear design of the Defender, Land Rover engineers have crafted a subtle boat tail-style uplift that also maximises the unparalleled all-terrain capability customers expect from Defender, providing a departure angle of 28.5 degrees. The surrounds for the rear LED lighting units have been re-engineered to maintain the three distinct lines that define Defender’s side profile as they rise subtly towards the rear.

Narvik Black roof rails are fitted as standard, while Defender’s full range of exterior accessories – including the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban packs – are also available. Ceres Silver detailing can be found on the bonnet louvres and side fenders of all Defender 130 models, perfectly complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels, which are available in a Bright Silver finish.

Land Rover Defender 130 Interior Highlights

Land Rover engineers have created an impressive interior space by effectively shrink-wrapping interior packaging components around the body-in-white, maximising the amount of usable interior space, without the need for a large on-road footprint.

Passengers in rows two and three benefit from a small stadium rise, for superior visibility. Getting in to the third row is effortless, as the row two seats slide and fold forwards to provide wide access. From the tailgate, customers can simply lower the Defender’s Electronic Air Suspension with buttons inside the load area to aid with loading items into the rear.

Defender 130 provides a spacious and practical load area, with up to 3893 l of cargo volume even with the rearmost seats in place. When the seats are not in use, they stow to create a large loading area, giving customers the ultimate choice in configuring the interior arrangement that best suits their needs. They are split in 40:20:40 configuration for added convenience.

A new material finish – Natural Light Oak engineered wood veneer – is inspired by driftwood and lends a natural, modern look and feel, available to elegantly complement the Light Oyster Perforated Windsor Leather seating. Vintage Tan Perforated Windsor Leather is also available across the Defender line-up.

New Defender 130 integrates the global location platform, what3words, giving customers accurate and precise navigation even in the most remote environments. British technology company what3words has divided the globe into a grid of 57 trillion 3m x 3m squares, each with a unique, easy-to-remember three-word address.

Interior air quality on every trip is enhanced by Cabin Air Purification Plus, which makes its Defender debut in the new 130. It is fitted to the largest Defender in the line-up as standard and combines nanoeTM X technology for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, to help significantly reduce odours and viruses. In addition, CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration improve the cabin environment by monitoring interior and exterior air and adjusting accordingly, ensuring occupants experience the best available air quality.

Advanced nanoeTM X technology is scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria and the Purge function allows customers to prime the cabin prior to departure remotely, using their smartphone, to ensure optimum air quality from the very beginning of every journey.

Land Rover Defender 130 Powertrains

Defender 130 is available with a powerful and efficient choice of electrified powertrains, including the P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol, delivering a power of 294 kW and a torque of 550 Nm, as well as the D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesel, delivering a power of 221 kW and a torque of 650 Nm.

Every Defender 130 is fitted with Land Rover’s Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAWD) system and eight-speed ZF automatic transmission as standard. The iAWD technology efficiently and effectively manages the powertrain and power distribution between the front and rear axles, optimising on-road efficiency and all-terrain capability as necessary.

The Defender 130 is also fitted with Electronic Air Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics and Land Rover’s advanced Terrain Response system for all-terrain capability and driver confidence in all environments. The combination of advanced systems ensures comfortable and effortless progress across broken surfaces, delivering agile performance and has a wading depth up to 900 mm in water.

