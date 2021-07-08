Land Rover Defender 90 SUV Launched in India at Rs 76.57 Lakh, Joins Defender 110

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the launch of the Defender 90, which is the shorter version of the earlier launched Defender 110. Prices of the Defender 90 start from Rs 76.57 lakh, ex-showroom in India. The New Defender 90 is available in several models including Defender, X-Dynamic and Defender X. Furthermore, Defender and X-Dynamic will come with S, SE and HSE Specification Packs.

The Defender 90 is available in three powertrain options, 2.0-litre petrol delivering power of 221 kW and torque of 400 Nm, 3.0-litre petrol delivering power of 294 kW and torque of 550 Nm and 3.0-litre diesel delivering power of 221 kW and torque of 650 Nm.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, “Demand for Defender 110 continues to be strong and introduction of Defender 90 will further enhance the appeal of Defender and the Land Rover brand. We are extremely excited to introduce the epitome of iconic Land Rover design, the Defender 90. It is the toughest and most capable Land Rover ever made and provides new age connectivity with unstoppable off-road performance.”

The Defender 90 offers six seat practicality with an innovative front central jump seat. It gets features like the Land Rover’s Pivi infotainment system with an intuitive interface and its own back-up battery for always-on responses. Advanced software-over-the-air updates also ensure customers benefit from the latest software at all times, wherever they are in the world.

Configurable Terrain Response allows drivers to fine-tune the set-up of the vehicle to suit the precise off-road conditions like never before. The Terrain Response 2 system also includes a new Wade programme to provide the ultimate reassurance when driving through water by optimizing all of the vehicle systems accordingly.

Customers will be able to personalize their vehicle in more ways than any previous Land Rover with four Accessory Packs, the Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban Packs, giving each Defender a distinct character with a specially selected range of enhancements.

