Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition Unveiled Ahead of No Time To Die Movie Premiere

The 25th edition of the James Bond Saga, ‘No Time To Die,’ will be hitting the theatres on September 30, after surviving multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To commemorate the world premiere, Land Rover has a bodacious plan. The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is being launched parallel to the premiere and will be available for a few lucky fans-cum-customers.

The car is the product of inspiration derived from the SUV that appears in the movie. Even though the vehicle is not driven by James Bond himself, the solid SUV does grace the screens with baddies behind the wheels.

Although the car will not hone Bond elements like guns or ejector seats, the car is surrounded by stamps all around. Covered in bold black, the car will have black 22-inch alloys with a unique 007 badge. The infotainment centre will also have 007 flashing on the screen, with the Bond number flashing through the puddle lamps when you open the doors.

Packing a 5-liter, 518-horsepower V8 powertrain, the car can zoom from 0-100 in just 5.4 seconds and can reach a maximum of 240 km/h. The burly SUV will also have a new suspension and eight-speed transmission tuning to give the driver a dynamic driving experience. With Electronic Active Rear Differential and upgraded Spring and damper rates, the car is ready to be challenged by the toughest of terrains.

“The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition will be one of the most powerful Defender ever manufactured by the company. It is a token of appreciation and celebration for the company’s 38-year-long association with the Bond franchise,” Finbar McFall, Brand Director, Land Rover, told Laft USA.

The SUV for the US market is priced at $114,600, which is roughly Rs 83,74,000. Along with the Rugged Defender, the movie also features Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series III. ‘No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and is starring Daniel Craig. This movie will be the actor's fifth and final film portraying the classy and savage James Bond 007.

