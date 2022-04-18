Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition Launched at Rs 1.26 Crore in India

Jaguar Land Rover India has announced the start of bookings for the all-new Discovery Metropolitan Edition, with prices starting from Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom). The Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition is available with the P360 Ingenium petrol engine delivering a power of 265 kW and 500 Nm of torque, and the D300 Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 221 kW and 650 Nm torque.

The new top-of-the-range Metropolitan Edition offers a host of exterior and interior upgrades. It builds on the R-Dynamic HSE specification with Bright Atlas detailing for the grille and Discovery script. This is complemented by Hakuba Silver lower bumper inserts, 20-inch Satin Dark Grey wheels, black Land Rover brake callipers, sliding front sunroof, and a fixed rear panoramic roof.

The Metropolitan Edition comes with features like a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, wireless charging with a phone signal booster, front cooler compartment, four-zone climate control, and heated steering wheel. It also comes with heated and cooled rear seats, a powered seat recline, and intelligent seat fold technology. The cabin is further enhanced with Titanium Mesh trim detailing.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades enhanced new-age features, and options as standard inclusions.”

The Metropolitan edition also features Land Rover’s advanced Cabin Air Purification with PM2.5 air filtration which monitors air quality inside and filters out harmful particulates for a healthier interior environment.

