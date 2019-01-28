Land Rover Discovery Test Drive Review – SUV Galore

Land Rover Discovery side profile with Namib Orange paint. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Land Rover Discovery cabin. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Land Rover Discovery flat folding three row seats. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

Land Rover Discovery terrain control. (Image: Arjit Garg/ News18.com)

There are SUVs, there are luxury SUVs and then there are the Land Rovers. The British car manufacturer is known to manufacture some of the most luxurious and competent off-roaders and has been doing it for decades now. Among all the SUVs that Land Rover has introduced till now, two names define the brand for what it is today – Defender and Discovery. And we took a test drive of the Land Discovery to understand what makes it so successful and known brand. Here’s what we feel-First things first, the Land Rover Discovery is what SUVs should look like, long, wide and tall, giving them a volume they deserve. The Discovery has that Range Rover inspired feeling, thanks to its modern design language, that is enhanced by the Namib Orange color. There’s a lot going at the front with the sleek stretched out LED headlights, large C-section enclosure for air vents, a black element grille, and a large black lip bumper above a skid plate.Move to the side and you see a floating roof with extended spoiler and a raising waist line, giving it a very sporty look. While both the front and side give the Discovery a nice profile, the rear doesn’t look that exciting and has the stretched out tail lamps, large overhang and skid plate integrated with a black bumper and an offset number plate, along with nicely done embossed Discovery name.Overall, the Land Rover Discovery is a good looking modern SUV that draws a lot of eyeballs every time you hit the road.We will start talking about the cabin first from the third row seats because the Land Rover Discovery is probably among the few luxury SUVs in India to offer full 3-row seating and the space is generous in the rear seats to say the least. It’s very hard to find SUVs with credible third row seating for adults and Land Rover Discovery is one of those rare products. The access to the third row seats is easy and you get your own overhead AC vents too.As for the middle row, you feel like you are in a mini living room, with generous legroom, headroom, shoulder room, and screens for rear seat entertainment. On the flipside, the headrest for the middle passenger in the second row acts as a hindrance for rear view while driving. But if you are someone who loves to drive, the front seats are made for you. They are large, comfortable, and supportive. They also get both heating and cooling functions.Coming to the cabin layout, the Discovery has an all-black layout with silver accents and wood inserts, making it feel sporty. The high quality leather and rest of the material used in the cabin makes it feel luxurious and feel good. The dashboard has a waterfall central console extending till the front seats, giving it a cockpit design.While the AC vents, and the touchscreen infotainment system are pretty old school, central tunnel with the rotary gear selector, terrain selector and ride height control looks pretty modern. Also, the 10 inch infotainment system is supported by 14 speaker Meridian surround sound system, lending the Discovery a pleasure driving experience.If practicality is your thing, there’s no car better than the Discovery itself. You get dual glovebox, a large coolbox beneath the armrest, space behind the gear knob, and large door pockets. But the coolest thing is the hidden storage space behind the AC control. The boot is both wide and deep and a lot of space can be generated by flat folding the third and second row seats.There are innumerous buttons scattered throughout the cabin to fold the seats, few of them are located in the boot, few on seats itself and then in the infotainment system too. The ride height button in the boot helps you lower the vehicle while loading heavy stuff.The Land Rover Discovery is available in 8 variants, 4 each for petrol and diesel, and both of them get a 3-litre unit. While the diesel Discovery is a 260PS/600Nm unit, the more powerful V6 supercharged petrol unit makes 340PS and 450Nm. Both the units are mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. We drove the petrol Disco and boy, was it fun to drive.Step on the throttle and this 2.5-tonne SUV moves like she means business. There’s a sweet exhaust note once you pass 4000 rpm and thanks to the commanding view of the high set seats, you feel like a king sitting on a high throne. The gear shifts are quick, precise and at no point you feel like using the paddle shifters. As for the handling, the aluminium monocoque body makes it move with ease in traffic and even at lower speeds, the steering is light and nimble. On the other side, the steering is equally heavy for high speed driving, giving it a planted feel.The body roll is minimal for a car high as two stories. If you are the one who likes to be chauffeur driven, Discovery has got you covered too. The new Terrain Response system automatically selects the driving mode according to the road surface won’t let you notice rough surfaces, keeping the cabin disturbance free.The Land Rover Discovery is everything that money can buy. Starting just north of at Rs 75 Lakh (ex-showroom), the Discovery is functional, luxurious and good looking. You can basically perform off-roading duties and also feel comfortable inside the new Discovery. Also, the three-row seating means one can easily accommodate 7 adults for those weekend drives. If you don’t have the money to buy a Range Rover, the Land Rover Discovery is the closest vehicle you can buy in India.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.