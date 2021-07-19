Land Rover Launches Range Rover Evoque L Long-Wheelbase SUV Exclusively for China

China is known to get long-wheelbase versions of many car models and joining this group is the Range Rover Evoque, which will be known as the Evoque L. The Land Rover Jaguar brand Evoque L is much longer than its regular version, measuring 4,531 millimetres (178 inches). Of course, the longer body and wheelbase translate into more back legroom, which is reported to have risen by 125mm (4.9 in). According to Land Rover, the increased space allows passengers to stretch out more utilizing the electrically adjustable rear seats, which recline up to seven degrees rearward.

InControl OS 2.0 is also available for the Range Rover Evoque L. According to the manufacturer, this is a humanized interface with twin 10.2-inch touch displays akin to smartphones. The instrument panel has a 12.3-inch dynamic full-colour LCD as well.

All Evoque L models come equipped with R-Dynamic sports kits and 20-inch wheels. The new Range Rover Evoque L is now on the market, with the first launch variant costing 430,000 yuan (about INR 49.6 lakhs at current currency rates). It is worth noting that it's still unknown if the Evoque L will be available outside of China.

As previously stated, the Chinese market is notorious for receiving long-wheelbase variants of several vehicles. Because it is what the market requires, manufacturers have been building automobiles exclusively for one of the world's most significant automotive markets.

To remember, the Buick Envision Plus is getting a Plus variant in China, while the VW ID.6 was the first to be shown in the nation. Mercedes has also developed a long-wheelbase version of the E-Class, while the BMW 5 Series Li has been lengthened for Beijing.

