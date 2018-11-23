English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Land Rover Unveils All-New 2020 Range Rover Evoque With Mild-Hybrid Tech
The development of the all-new Range Rover Evoque was facilitated by a £1 billion investment to support its creation and delivery.
2020 Range Rover Evoque. (Image: Land Rover)
After years of wait Land Rover has finally unveiled the new 2020 Range Rover Evoque and it does look like Velar’s baby brother. The vehicle’s dramatic proportions are amplified by its pronounced shoulders and wheel arches that, alongside the optional 21-inch wheels, create a strong and dynamic profile. The new slim LED head- and tail-lights emphasize the vehicle’s new design language.
The footprint of the new model is almost identical to that of the previous model, yet there is more interior space than before thanks to the Land Rover brand’s new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture. A longer wheelbase yields 0.8-in (21mm) of extra rear knee room and an increase in small item storage such as a larger glove box and center console. The luggage space is 6 percent larger than that of the previous model as well as much wider, with space increasing when the flexible 40:20:40 second row seats are folded.
2020 Range Rover Evoque interiors. (Image: Land Rover)
Inside, the finely crafted design integrates uncluttered surfaces and simple lines with carefully curated premium materials to create a luxurious, minimalist, digital cabin. Offered as premium alternatives to leather, technical textiles such as Kvadrat wool blend and Dinamica suedecloth, as well as a Eucalyptus Textile and Ultrafabrics use recycled plastics and natural materials. The cabin is loaded with technologies such as the optional twin touchscreen InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls, and cabin air ionization that complement the increased interior space.
The new architecture has been developed to support electrification, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain available at launch, alongside a traditional four-cylinder gasoline engine. The mild-hybrid powertrain is a first for the Land Rover brand and works by harvesting energy normally lost during deceleration thanks to the engine-mounted belt-integrated starter generator, storing it in the under-floor battery. At speeds below 11mph (17km/h), the engine is designed to shut off while the driver applies the brakes. When pulling away, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine under acceleration. The new Range Rover Evoque can also now wade through water up to 23.6-in (600mm) (previously 19.7-in/500mm).
The famed Range Rover command driving position also received an upgrade with a ‘ClearSight Rear View Mirror’ that transforms into an HD video screen when engaged. The car also gets ‘ClearSight Ground View’ technology, which is designed to allow the driver to virtually see through the hood and under the front end of the vehicle by projecting a 180-degree view of the ground onto the vehicle’s upper touchscreen.
The development of the all-new Range Rover Evoque was facilitated by a £1 billion investment to support its creation and delivery. This includes £110 million into the company’s UK manufacturing plant in Halewood, Merseyside, to develop its state-of-the-art flexible manufacturing facility.
