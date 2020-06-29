Last Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition Rolls off Production Line, Marks 11 Years of Company's Flagship Model

After being in production for 11 years, Bentley decided to pull the plug on the Mulsanne sedan. The production of the final example of the limited edition 6.75 Edition by Mulliner was delayed due to the factory shutdown due to COVID-19. However, the operations resumed as the facility re-opened on May 11 with social distancing measures in place.

Commemorating its farewell, the 6.75 Edition was built by Bentley’s coachbuilding department, Mulliner. In its years of production, Bentley manufactured 7,300 examples of the car. The car also marks the end of the line for Bentley’s 6.75-litre V8 engine, the longest-serving V8 in continuous production.

Bentley will only build 30 examples of the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition, described by the firm as a “fitting send-off for a masterpiece of British automotive engineering and craftsmanship”. The British manufacturer stated that there were no immediate plans to replace the model and the Flying Spur will become Bentley's flagship, with confirmation of a hybrid variant arriving by 2023.

The 6.75 edition is based on the same engine as the Mulsanne speed and will come with a slew of dedicated features like seat motifs, chrome badging for the exterior and engine bay and a 6.75 Edition Logo projected by LED puddle lights.

Also Watch:

The engine number plate on the car, which is usually signed by the engineer who built it, will be signed by Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark.

The first iteration of the engine that powers the Mulsanne was first used in the 1959 Bentley S2. While little has been retained from the same engine, today’s version shares the same principles and dimensions.