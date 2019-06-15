Last Hurrah: Mahindra Thar Signature Edition to Commemorate its First Generation
A leaked internal document from the company suggests that only 700 units of the model will be built, each featuring a special plaque with a signature of Anand Mahindra on it.
(Image: Source)
The Mahindra Thar has long enjoyed a sweet spot among off-roading aficionados in India. And as ts first generation comes to an end, the company might have a new surprise for its large cult-following in the pipeline. Recent internal leaks from the company have revealed a few details and specifications of a limited-run Thar Signature Edition. The upcoming generation is expected to ship with the same engine but in a BS-VI-compliant guise.
A leaked internal document from the company suggests that only 700 units of the model will be built, each featuring a special plaque with a signature of the company CEO Anand Mahindra. Reports suggest that the model is expected to be priced at a premium over the standard Thar CRDE that can be bought for Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).
With no further ado, the Signature Edition will sport a new aquamarine blue colour derived from the Marazzo. Other notable features on the outside include special decals on the sides, freshly designed alloy wheels, a new grille up front and satin finish front bumper. On the inside, apart from the special signed plaque, the car will get art leather seat coves.
It will continue with its 2.5-litre CRDE turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 105hp and 247Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and comes alongside the standard rear-wheel drive with part-time four-wheel drive capabilities.
