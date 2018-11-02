English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
Hari Singh's 1924 Vauxhall 30-98 OE Velox Tourer is recognised among the finest British sports cars of the vintage era.
(Image: Source)
Loading...
A rare vintage sports car originally owned by Hari Singh, the last Maharaja of Kashmir, will be the highlight of an auction in London in December. The 1924 Vauxhall 30-98 OE Velox Tourer, recognised among the finest British sports cars of the vintage era, is estimated to fetch between 330,000 pounds and 390,000 pounds when it comes up in the Bonhams Bond Street Sale on December 2. The car will go on limited display at the auction house's New Bond Street store.
"This is the finest 30-98 ever offered by Bonhams, and its rare aluminium body and extraordinary specification makes it one of the most important examples in existence, said Sholto Gilbertson, Department Director at Bonhams.
Its fascinating history only adds to the significance of this motor car, and we look forward to offering it at our Bond Street Sale, he said. According to experts, the car is an "incredibly special example of its kind as the Maharaja known as a particular and exacting ruler wanted it to be as symmetrical as possible."
He ordered an extra handbrake on the passenger's side, a door on the passenger's side (non-standard) and a split windscreen, though he drew the line at two steering wheels. The car passed through several important owners in India, Pakistan, the US and the UK, including the legendary car collector and master watchmaker George Daniels and Ed Roy, an influential Bostonian in the motoring world and president of the Vintage Sports-Car Club of America.
Hari Singh, one of the most important figures of Kashmiri history, acceded to the throne of Jammu and Kashmir in 1925 and made quick changes to laws that he considered outdated and cruel. He made primary education compulsory, outlawed child marriage and allowed all lower castes access to places of worship.
Bonhams, founded in 1793, is one of the world's largest and most renowned auctioneers, offering fine art and antiques, motor cars and jewellery. The main salerooms are in London, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong, with auctions also held in Knightsbridge, Edinburgh, Paris, San Francisco and Sydney.
"This is the finest 30-98 ever offered by Bonhams, and its rare aluminium body and extraordinary specification makes it one of the most important examples in existence, said Sholto Gilbertson, Department Director at Bonhams.
Its fascinating history only adds to the significance of this motor car, and we look forward to offering it at our Bond Street Sale, he said. According to experts, the car is an "incredibly special example of its kind as the Maharaja known as a particular and exacting ruler wanted it to be as symmetrical as possible."
He ordered an extra handbrake on the passenger's side, a door on the passenger's side (non-standard) and a split windscreen, though he drew the line at two steering wheels. The car passed through several important owners in India, Pakistan, the US and the UK, including the legendary car collector and master watchmaker George Daniels and Ed Roy, an influential Bostonian in the motoring world and president of the Vintage Sports-Car Club of America.
Hari Singh, one of the most important figures of Kashmiri history, acceded to the throne of Jammu and Kashmir in 1925 and made quick changes to laws that he considered outdated and cruel. He made primary education compulsory, outlawed child marriage and allowed all lower castes access to places of worship.
Bonhams, founded in 1793, is one of the world's largest and most renowned auctioneers, offering fine art and antiques, motor cars and jewellery. The main salerooms are in London, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong, with auctions also held in Knightsbridge, Edinburgh, Paris, San Francisco and Sydney.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dubai: Pakistan Win by 6 Wickets
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
- I Quit so That I Can Focus on Preparing Bajrang for Olympic Gold: Yogeshwar Dutt
- Zero Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan Aims for the Moon, Anushka Wants Revenge
- 'She Took an I-Pill, But Hadn't Even Had Sex': Doctors Reveal How Most Indians Don't Get Any Sex Education
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...