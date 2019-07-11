Late 19th Century Fully Electric Riker Up for Auction in California
The 1898 car still has its original license plate bearing the initials of its first owner, Andrew Lawrence Riker.
An exceptional Riker, from the American pioneer of electric cars, will be auctioned by Worldwide Auctioneers on August 15, 2019, at the Pacific Grove auction during California's Monterey Classic Car Week. (Image: The Worldwide Group)
An exceptional Riker, from the American pioneer of electric cars, will be auctioned by Worldwide Auctioneers on August 15, 2019, at the Pacific Grove auction during California's Monterey Classic Car Week. The fully electric Riker that will be up for sale dates from 1898 and will be of special interest at the sale, which also features a 1931 Cadillac V-12 Roadster, a 1955 Alfa Romeo 1900 CSS, and a 1961 Bentley S2 Continental Flying Spur. Its estimated value has not yet been announced.
Developed by Andrew Riker, this car reached 40 mph (or a little more than 64 km/h), winning many races in the United States. In 1900, the car was taken across the Atlantic to be shown at the Universal Exposition in Paris. The car still has its original license plate bearing the initials of its first owner, Andrew Lawrence Riker.
The end of the 19th century was a busy period in the development of electric vehicles, such as in the case of the "Jamais Contente" ("Never Satisfied") developed by Belgium's Camille Jenatzy, which was the very first car in the world to go faster than 100 km/h (62 mph).
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ahead of Childbirth, Sameera Reddy Shares Powerful Message on Body Positivity in New Video
- OnePlus 7 Pro Has a Weird Random Shutdown Bug, But There is a Workaround Till it is Patched
- Singapore’s Changi Airport has a Massive Slide to Take Passengers to the Boarding Gate - Watch Video
- Agent Smith Malware Has Affected Over 15 Million Android Phones in India: Check Point
- Nintendo Switch Lite Announced Without Detachable Controllers at $199