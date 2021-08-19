Latest UAE Travel Update: New Guidelines and Rules for International Flights from India

The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has lifted the ban for transit travellers from India. This facilitates more flight services between the two countries. Budget carrier IndiGo shared a schedule of flights from the National Capital Region (NCR) to Dubai. It must be noted that not all travellers are allowed to fly between India and Dubai and only transit travellers and UAE residents from India are permitted to travel to Dubai. Here’s a complete set of guidelines for UAE-India travel-

India to UAE

Passengers with valid UAE resident visa will be accepted to travel from India to UAE subject to holding following documents:

For UAE Residence Visa Holders issued from Dubai and travelling to Dubai: “Return Permit for Resident outside UAE form” which is issued to the passenger(s) from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)

For UAE Resident VISA holders travelling to UAE other than Dubai: “Return Permit for Resident outside UAE form” which is issued to the passenger(s).

Expo 2020 Visa holders are permitted to travel to UAE without GDRFA/ICA.

Travel Requirement for all Passengers for travel from India to UAE:

A VALID Negative Covid-19 test certificate with QR code linked to the original report. This has to be issued within the valid time frame, i.e. 48 hours from the time of collecting the sample to the scheduled departure time and has to be taken from an ICMR approved laboratory.

A Rapid PCR test report that should be based on molecular diagnostic testing intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA; conducted at the Indian departure airport prior to four (4) hours of departure.

Additional requirements for passengers arriving into Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Ras al-Khaimah Airports (RKT):

10 days home quarantine upon arrival in RKT and 12 days home/institutional quarantine in AUH.

PCR test on the 4th and the 8th day after arrival in RKT and PCR test on the 6th and the 11th day after arrival into AUH.

Adherence to wearing the tracking watch on arrival.

Passengers are advised to report 6 hours prior departure as Rapid PCR test counters at Airports would close 2 hours prior to the departure.

As per Dubai Civil Aviation Authorities, RT-PCR Test done from the laboratories listed below will not be accepted:

1. Suryam Lab in Jaipur

2. Dr P. BHASIN Pathlabs(p) Ltd. in Delhi

3. Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi

4. 360 Diagnostic & Health. Services

Process for verifying international vaccination certificates for passengers to Abu Dhabi:

Passengers must to register in the Register Arrivals section of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) app or website, complete the register arrivals form and upload an international vaccination certificate.

They will receive an SMS including a link to download Alhosn app.

On arrival into Abu Dhabi, passengers will receive a Unified Identification Number (UID) either at the airport or via ICA app or website.

Passengers must download and register on the Alhosn app, using the UID and phone number used for ICA registration or when taking a PCR test in the UAE. Passengers will receive a one-time password (OTP) to complete the Alhosn app registration process.

*Passengers must ensure that they comply with all travel and health requirements of the destination country. If passengers are denied entry, they will have to bear the cost of penalty/ deportation.

All passengers are required to check the UAE Government Authority Website for the latest updates on travel.

UAE to India

All passengers departing from UAE to India are required to carry a Negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test certificate, with a validity of not more than 72 hours from the time of departure.

Passenger Category Permitted to travel from UAE to India:

1. Nationals of India/ Nepal/ Bhutan stranded in UAE/ Africa/ South America

2. All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country

3. UAE nationals and nationals from Africa/ South America (including dependent with appropriate category of dependent visa) intending to visit India for any purpose except tourist visa.

Passengers travelling on flights from UAE to India should have originated travel from UAE or any country in South America or Africa only.

Passengers who have undertaken COVID-19 RT-PCR test are exempt from undertaking the rapid test. Effective 31st January 2021, a Rapid PCR or Rapid Antigen test will be available at the airport for travelers departing from Dubai if their destination country requires it.

With inputs from Air India Express

