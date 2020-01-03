Lazareth Unveils Flying Bike Worth Rs 3.5 Crore, Can Go 3.3 Metres Above Ground

Lazareth has unveiled a new bike that is capable of converting into a hoverbike. The new bike LMV 496 will cost around Rs 3.5 crore. Initially, the French automotive company has decided to make only five prototypes of the bike. Later on, LMV 496 will be up for sale. By the time the bike is on the road, its electric motor will be functional and will go up to 60 miles on a single charge. When the bike lifts in the air, it uses four jet propulsion engines, giving the bike up to 10 minutes of flight time.

The jet engines of LMV 496 resemble the engines of an aeroplane. The four jet engines are capable of producing around 1,300 horsepower. Information relating to altitude, fuel level, speed and direction get displayed on the dashboard of the bike. The bike sports an on-board kerosene fuel tank. In order to make the weight of bike lighter, Lazarus uses advanced Kevlar carbon composite. Kevlar is a bulletproof material used in armour vehicles and to make bulletproof jackets.

The bike weighs around 140 kg. Once it lifts in the air, the Lazareth bike can be controlled using joysticks, which are fixed on both sides of the handlebar. It can hover above 3.3 metres from the ground. The flying techniques can be useful in avoiding traffic jams.

