Leading From Front: IAF Chief Flies MiG-21 on Visit to AFS Sulur – Home Base to Tejas, Watch Video
Indian Air Force chief's act comes in the backdrop of ageing Soviet-era jet shooting down a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) a far superior F-16 in aerial combat on Line of Control (LoC) in February this year.
File photo of a MiG-21 fighter jet. (Image: Indian Air Force)
Though chiefs have flown fighters in the past as a morale-boosting gesture, Dhanoa's latest act comes in the backdrop of ageing Soviet-era jet shooting down a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) a far superior F-16 in aerial combat on Line of Control (LoC) in February this year.
Dhanoa undertook a sortie on the two-seater trainer version of the aircraft and followed it up with three solo flights on Mig-21 Type 96, the oldest variant of the aircraft. Dhanoa had commanded 17 squadrons (flying Type 96) during the Kargil operations.
#LeadingFromFront :The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, is on an official visit to AFS Sulur- 'Home base to Tejas'.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 17, 2019
The CAS, interacted with the team 'FLYING DAGGERS' during the visit. pic.twitter.com/PRNIPIauWL
#LeadingFromFront :The CAS ACM BS Dhanoa, leading the IAF from front, flew the supersonic jet MiG-21 at AFS Sulur. Post his solo sortie, he reaffirmed "MiG-21 is a formidable war machine". pic.twitter.com/KIOoSYaiOd— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 17, 2019
#LeadingFromFront : Glimpses of Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's solo sortie from AFS Sulur.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 17, 2019
The CAS has more than 2000 hrs of flying on the MiG-21 jet.
He has led a MiG-21 Sqn from front during 'Op Safed Sagar', Kargil Ops. pic.twitter.com/chbpX4QiKZ
The shooting down of an F-16 by an IAF MiG-21 was hailed as a major achievement even though PAF is yet to acknowledge that it had taken a hit during the dogfight.
#LeadingFromFront : Glimpses of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa's sorties at AFS Sulur. pic.twitter.com/GtzthdhXAY— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 17, 2019
The MiG-21 flown by Wing Commander Abhinandan Vardhman had shot down the F-16 which was part of a large package of PAF fighters trying to cross the border in Jammu and Kashmir to drop bombs at military installations in retaliating to IAF's bombing of terrorist training camps in Pakistan 's Balakot.
(With inputs from IANS)
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After Hina Khan, Will Erica Fernandes Also Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay?
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India a Big Threat as They Have Every Base Covered: Hussain
- Virat Kohli in Kotkapura? Yuvraj Singh Trolls Skipper on Instagram
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 Top 5 Updates: New Weapon, Rare Skins, Royale Pass And More
- PUBG Mobile Season 7: All You Need to Know About RP EZ Mission License Feature
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s