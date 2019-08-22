Learn to Fly an Aircraft in Just 17 Months with IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program

Here is good news for those planning to have a career in the aviation industry, here is an opportunity waiting for you. Gul Panag who holds a Private Pilot Licence took to Twitter and shared about an opportunity to become a pilot with IndiGo. Taking to Twitter, Gul Panag posted a picture and captioned it, "Flying through the clouds is a surreal experience! For those interested in an aviation career, check out @insightflyer - they’re now accepting candidates for their first batch. With them, you get an opportunity to become a pilot with @IndiGo6E !"

The image posted by Gul Panag mentioned about Insight Aviation, IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme. The image read that anyone aspiring to become a pilot can train with Insight Aviation and could be a pilot with IndiGo Airlines in "just 17 months".

The training will take place in South Africa's 43 Air School and those who aspire to be a pilot can stand a "1 on 5 chance" to win a scholarship worth Rs USD 13,000.

The last day of filing the application in August 25, 2019 and willing candidates can visit www.insightflyer.com to apply for the pilot training.

Insight Aviation has been appointed by IndiGo to select and train ab-initio pilots for their Cadet Pilot Programme to meet the growing demand for pilots. Insight Aviation has teamed up with South Africa's premier Flight Training Organization, 43 Air School to deliver the desired skills for becoming a pilot.

Meanwhile, Gul Panag shared an image on her Instagram earlier of her Private Pilot's Licence.

