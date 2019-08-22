Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Learn to Fly an Aircraft in Just 17 Months with IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program

Insight Aviation has been appointed by IndiGo to select and train ab-initio pilots for their Cadet Pilot Programme to meet the growing demand for pilots.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 22, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Learn to Fly an Aircraft in Just 17 Months with IndiGo Cadet Pilot Program
Image for representation.
Loading...

Here is good news for those planning to have a career in the aviation industry, here is an opportunity waiting for you. Gul Panag who holds a Private Pilot Licence took to Twitter and shared about an opportunity to become a pilot with IndiGo. Taking to Twitter, Gul Panag posted a picture and captioned it, "Flying through the clouds is a surreal experience! For those interested in an aviation career, check out @insightflyer - they’re now accepting candidates for their first batch. With them, you get an opportunity to become a pilot with @IndiGo6E !"

The image posted by Gul Panag mentioned about Insight Aviation, IndiGo Cadet Pilot Programme. The image read that anyone aspiring to become a pilot can train with Insight Aviation and could be a pilot with IndiGo Airlines in "just 17 months".

The training will take place in South Africa's 43 Air School and those who aspire to be a pilot can stand a "1 on 5 chance" to win a scholarship worth Rs USD 13,000.

The last day of filing the application in August 25, 2019 and willing candidates can visit www.insightflyer.com to apply for the pilot training.

Insight Aviation has been appointed by IndiGo to select and train ab-initio pilots for their Cadet Pilot Programme to meet the growing demand for pilots. Insight Aviation has teamed up with South Africa's premier Flight Training Organization, 43 Air School to deliver the desired skills for becoming a pilot.

Meanwhile, Gul Panag shared an image on her Instagram earlier of her Private Pilot's Licence.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram