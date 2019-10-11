Lectro Townmaster Electric Bicycle Launched at Rs 30,999 in India

Lectro E-Mobility Solutions Ltd. has launched the Townmaster electric bicycle at Rs 30,999 in India. Townmaster, a throttle e-bike, can be charged from a regular plug point and doesn’t need special charging stations, much like other products under the Lectro range. It can also ride 30-40 km on a single charge of around 3 hours.

A suspension facility, permanent headlight, internal cable routing and double disk braces make the electric bicycle efficient, safe and aesthetically appealing.

“There is new emerging category of consumers in India who is fitness-oriented while also being environmentally-conscious about reducing their carbon footprint. This category of consumers is leading the demand for alternative and clean transport options that are viable for different kinds of trips – be it short distance or long distance. Lectro Townmaster is a product crafted specially for such an audience that is leading the Smart Commute revolution in India,” said Mr. Aditya Munjal, Director of Firefox Cycles Limited and Hexi.

Designed in UK, Townmaster incorporates sophisticated design technology suitable for tough city commuting and comfort while an insulated internal battery system ensures the safety of the battery. The urban bike has been designed with double disc brakes and Kenda’s K-shield puncture-resistant tyres.

With its multiple Smart ride modes, Townmaster allows the user to shift to different modes of riding as per the requirement. While the THROTTLE 'TWIST and GO' mode allows the user the unique experience of cycling without pedalling, the ‘PEDALEC’ mode gives them a fine balance of battery assist and manual pedaling to reduce the pedalling effort by 80 pr cent. The bike comes with a cruise mode feature – a convenient mode of riding at a fixed speed of 6km/hr powered by the battery.

