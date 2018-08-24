Legendary Boxer Muhammad Ali’s 1976 Alfa Romeo Spider Up For Auction

1976 Alfa Romeo cabin. (Image: Barrett-Jackson)

Muhammad Ali, the legendary boxer from the U.S., in my ways, was one of the greatest sportsman to ever live. Such is his legacy that if anything related to him goes on auction, it is bound to attract a lot of money. One such rare item is a 1976 Alfa Romeo spider car that has been listed by auction house Barrett-Jackson for sale.This 1976 Alfa Romeo was formerly owned by Muhammad Ali. As documented in the book "Running With The Champ," a copy of which goes with the sale of the car, the current owner was with Ali when he purchased the car at European Imports in Lake Forest, IL, just north of Chicago.Ali kept the Alfa Romeo for a short time, but then gifted it to the current owner in 1976. It comes with the original registration, signed by Ali. It is powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission and has 80,721 original miles.The silver Spider has an orange accent stripe alongside the side panel and a front vanity plate "ALIBEE2." The cabin is finished with a pristine black leather and features an original three-spoke, wood-rimmed steering wheel.While there’s no price tag on the car, this car could bring in a lot of money given its historic ties. The Alfa was just one of the many classics that Ali owned. Other cars in his collection included a jewel-encrusted "Golden Angel Wing" Mercedes – worth upwards of $1.5 million – a Rolls-Royce, and a drop-top Cadillac.