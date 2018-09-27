English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Legendary Guitarist Eric Clapton's Ferrari to go on Sale, Expected to Fetch Around Rs 60 Lakh
Despite having three owners the vehicle has only clocked up 29,700 miles and is said to be a "delight" to drive.
(Photo: Reuters/Eric Clapton)
Veteran musician Eric Clapton's former Mirabeau Blue right-hand drive 2004 Ferrari 612 Scaglietti F1 will go on sale next month. The sports car is expected to fetch between 55,000 pounds and 75,000 pounds when it goes on sale through Europe's premier auctioneers H&H Classics at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford, on October 17, reported Contactmusic.
The car was created in seven weeks in 2004 and is fitted with red brake callipers, rear parking sensors, heated front seats, Scuderia enamel wing shields, passenger airbag off system, leather headlining and dedication plate in silver. Despite having three owners the vehicle has only clocked up 29,700 miles and is said to be a "delight" to drive.
"This is a car with all the fiery temperament and driving pleasure of a thoroughbred Ferrari, combining thrilling performance, agility and safety. But it also goes a step further, offering rear passengers two comfortable, roomy seats.
"The 612 Scaglietti was designed to combine the roominess of a grand tourer with the blistering performance of a sports Berlinetta. In terms of aerodynamics, this meant ensuring maximum performance despite the larger dimensions overall," Damian Jones, Head of Sales at H&H Classics said.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
