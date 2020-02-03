Take the pledge to vote

LEGO and Fast and Furious Movie Franchise Partner to Launch New Technic Set

Further information about the LEGO Technic Fast & Furious set, which is for ages 10 years and above, will be revealed later this year and will be in stores globally from April 27, 2020

Updated:February 3, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
LEGO and Fast and Furious Movie Franchise Partner to Launch New Technic Set
Universal Brand Development and The LEGO Group have expanded their licensing relationship to include Universal Pictures’ record-smashing, home-grown franchise – Fast & Furious. This new IP expansion will take shape with LEGO Technic to create a new set for Spring 2020. The ninth instalment of the Fast & Furious saga hits theatres around the world beginning in May 2020.

“The Fast & Furious saga continues its blockbuster growth in fun, new ways – with video games, a new animated series and now in the construction toy segment,” said Joe Lawandus, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Toys and Hardlines, Universal Brand Development. “Fans across generations will love building the Fast & Furious car of their dreams with this LEGO Technic set.”

“The LEGO Technic brand with its authenticity and attention to detail and the action-packed Fast & Furious franchise are a great match. Both franchises are known for creativity and cool cars so we are really excited to work with Universal on this awesome product that both LEGO Technic and Fast & Furious fans are going to love to build!” Jill Wilfert, Vice President of Inbound & Entertainment Licensing at the LEGO Group.

The Technic building system offers a challenging build for older children and adults, with focus on cool models with authentic details. Further information about the LEGO Technic Fast & Furious set, which is for ages 10 years and above, will be revealed later this year and will be in stores globally from April 27, 2020.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
