LEGO Technic Lifesize Drivable Bugatti Chiron Model 1st Look Review – Paris Motor Show 2018
The model is the first large scale movable construction developed using over 1 million LEGO Technic elements and is powered exclusively using motors from the LEGO Power Function platform.
Drivable Lego Bugatti Chiron Replica. (Image: News18.com)
Who doesn't like to play around with some toys, especially if its LEGO toys. The fun of strategically building something using LEGO blocks makes you feel special. But LEGO isn't toying around anymore! Lego Technic unveiled the one of its kind and unique lifesize scale model of Bugatti Chiron hypercar pushing the boundaries of what is possible to build in LEGO elements. The model is the first large scale movable construction developed using over 1 million LEGO Technic elements and is powered exclusively using motors from the LEGO Power Function platform and was showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2018.
The resemblance of the replica to the original car is striking and you will find a fascinating and complex outer ‘skin’ structure, built of interconnected triangular segments made into a LEGO Technic ‘fabric’ designed to mimic the iconic shapes of the original Chiron. Peek inside and discover that every single detail of the original car has been carefully and precisely recreated in LEGO Technic elements – from seats, to dashboard and the steering wheel.
There are 2,304 motors and 4,032 LEGO Technic gear wheels powering this 1.5 tonne car with an estimated torque of 92 Nm. The car was test driven by Andy Wallace, former racing driver with multiple wins of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona.
This is the 1st fully-functional self-propelled life-size LEGO TECHNIC car with non-glued LEGO TECHNIC elements and Lego had to build load bearing parts for the 1st time purely out of LEGO TECHNIC bricks & elements. There are 339 types of LEGO TECHNIC elements used and it took 13,438-man hours to develop and construct this rare machine.
The functional elements, apart from electric drivetrain include speedometer, headlights and taillights, trademark Bugatti exhaust note, indicator and parking lights and a rear spoiler.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
