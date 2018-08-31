English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LEGO Technic Unveils 1st Ever Life-Size and Drivable Bugatti Chiron Replica – Watch Video
The model is the first large scale movable construction developed using over 1,000,000 LEGO Technic elements and powered exclusively using motors from the LEGO Power Function platform.
Bugatti Chiron Lego Technic. (Image: LEGO)
Who doesn't like to play around with some toys, especially if its LEGO toys. The fun of strategically build something using LEGO blocks makes you feel like an engineer, a scientist and something important all at the same time. But LEGO isn't toying around anymore! Perfectly recreating the design lines of the world’s fastest production car – the iconic Bugatti Chiron – the LEGO Technic has unveiled a life-size model replica of the hypercar that pushes the boundaries of what is possible to build in LEGO elements. The model is the first large scale movable construction developed using over 1,000,000 LEGO Technic elements and powered exclusively using motors from the LEGO Power Function platform.
Packed with 2,304 motors and 4,032 LEGO Technic gear wheels, the engine of this 1.5 tonne car generates 5.3 horse power and an estimated torque of 92 Nm, pushing it to a humble 20 kmph to speed as against 420 kmph top speed of the actual Chiron. Andy Wallace, former racing driver with multiple wins of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona was the driver behind the LEGO Technic Chiron.
The model is a first of its kind in many ways:
1st fully-functional self-propelled life-size LEGO TECHNIC car
1st non-glued LEGO TECHNIC model of such complexity
1st large model powered using LEGO TECHNIC power function motors
1st large-scale moving model using LEGO TECHNIC bricks & elements
1st time to create new types of transparent LEGO TECHNIC bricks
1st time to create load bearing parts build purely out of LEGO TECHNIC bricks & elements.
Seen from a distance side by side, the resemblance of the two cars is striking. Get closer and you will find a fascinating and complex outer ‘skin’ structure, built of interconnected triangular segments made into a LEGO Technic ‘fabric’ designed to mimic the iconic shapes of the original Chiron. Peek inside and discover that every single detail of the original car has been carefully and precisely recreated in LEGO Technic elements – from seats, to dashboard and the steering wheel.
Bugatti Chiron replica is driveable at 20 kmph. (Image: LEGO)
Here are some interesting facts and numbers:
Over 1,000,000 LEGO elements in total
339 types of LEGO TECHNIC elements used
Total weight: 1500 kg
2,304 LEGO Power Function Motors
Functional speedometer built entirely from LEGO TECHNIC elements
13,438-man hours used on development and construction
Edited by: Arjit Garg
