Lewis Hamilton Stars in New Documentary Series for Tommy Hilfiger
Hamilton was first announced as the new Tommy Hilfiger menswear ambassador back in March, and has reportedly already teamed up with the brand on a collaborative fashion capsule collection set for release later in the year.
File image of Lewis Hamilton. (Getty Images)
What is it like to live the life of a Formula One racing champion? Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger is hoping to answer that question, via a new documentary mini-series starring his brand's newest menswear ambassador, Lewis Hamilton. Dubbed "WhatsYourDrive," the series -- which debuts Wednesday -- will focus on the racing driver's journey, both on and off the track. Additional episodes will be rolled out to correspond with the 2018 Formula One World Championship Race calendar and will be available on all major social media channels, as well as on tommy.com.
"This personal mini-series brings a new, intimate perspective on Lewis's journey to achieve his full potential in Formula One racing, revealing sides few people know about him," said Hilfiger in a statement.
"This is a story of personal growth, exploration and self-expression beyond the track that I'm excited to share with fans globally," added Hamilton. "It's about setting goals, embracing every opportunity that exists and never letting anyone or anything get in the way."
According to the brand, the series will touch upon Hamilton's love of music and fashion, as well as his values and professional drive. A trailer shared by the star on social media shows him enjoying some downtime by playing the piano, shooting hoops on the basketball court and snuggling up to his dog. "This is a glimpse into my life, the highs and the lows, the life lessons and what drives me," the British sportsman tells his 6.2 million Instagram followers.
If my journey can inspire just one person to rise up and chase their dreams then it’s worth the world to me. This is a glimpse into my life, the highs and the lows, the life lessons and what drives me. I hope you like it guys. Stay tuned for the upcoming episodes very soon ⚡ #WhatsYourDrive @tommyhilfiger
