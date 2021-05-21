Lexus Achieves New Milestone, Crosses 2 Million Cumulative Global Sales of Electrified Vehicles

Lexus announced today that the luxury brand eclipsed the milestone of 2 million global sales of electrified vehicles at the end of April 2021. Since the launch of the RX400h in 2005, Lexus has been among the pioneers of electrification in the luxury market. Lexus now sells nine electrified models, including Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), in over 90 countries and regions around the world. Globally, Lexus electrified vehicles accounted for one-third of Lexus sales in 2020. Currently, across the eight markets in Asia*, electrified vehicles accounted for over 20% of regional sales in 2020.

By 2025, Lexus aims to introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 BEVs, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), and HEVs, offering electrified vehicle options across the entire Lexus product range.

In addition, the cumulative effects of reduced CO2 emissions to date (2005 to end-April 2021) add up to approximately 19 million tons, which is equivalent to the combined CO2 output of 300,000 passenger cars per year. In line with our corporate mission for carbon neutrality and Sustainable Development Goals, Lexus is committed to leading the steady growth of electrified vehicles and the reduction of CO2 emissions. By 2050, Lexus will achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle such as materials, parts, and vehicle manufacturing along with logistics, driving, and disposal/recycling.

In order to further accelerate electrification for our guests, Lexus plans to introduce our first luxury PHEV model in 2021, and an all-new BEV model in 2022. In addition, by utilizing electrification technologies that Lexus has cultivated over the years with HEVs, we will create new values and driving experiences that only Lexus electric vehicles can offer, providing the exhilaration of the Lexus driving signature.

Also Watch:

Future Lexus electrified models will feature DIRECT4 and steer-by-wire systems. DIRECT4, our four-wheel-drive torque distribution technology, combines highly precise drive force control with responsive steer-by-wire systems that greatly enhance vehicle reflexes. This innovative technology translates into an exceptionally dynamic performance and a driving experience unique to Lexus, unmatched in conventional vehicles.

Lexus launched in India in 2017 with the vision of crafting a better tomorrow for its guests through its initiatives, and a robust portfolio of self-charging hybrid electric vehicles like the sports coupe LC 500h, flagship sedan LS 500h, RX 450hL, NX 300h and sedan ES 300h.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here