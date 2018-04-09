Lexus Completes One Year in India, Commences NX 300h Hybrid Electric SUV Deliveries

Lexus LS500h Launch. (Image: Lexus)

Lexus has completed the first year of operations in India and they are organizing ‘Experience Amazing’, placing Indian guests behind the wheel of the edgy hybrid electric SUV, the NX 300h. The launch of the NX 300h in November 2017 was among the significant milestones for Lexus India since entering the market in March 2017, strengthening the range of the brand’s offering in India.“As we enter our second year in India, we look forward to new ways to deliver on the promise of ‘experience amazing’ so we can continue to delight our guests here by delivering the exceptional hospitality that is ‘omotenashi’ – the anchor of the Lexus brand,” said P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India.Deliveries of the NX 300h are taking place across the country in signature Lexus style – cars arrive on flatbeds allowing owners to be the first to put miles on their car, which comes to them with a full tank of fuel. In addition, each delivery is customized based on Lexus’ knowledge of its customer.Lexus debuted in India in March 2017 with a lineup that featured the ES300h, RX450h and LX450d. The brand soon went on to announce a social responsibility initiative in partnership with Grow Trees, aimed at achieving carbon neutrality for Lexus car owner.This unique initiative was developed by projecting the emissions of each vehicle and planting a commensurate number of trees to achieve carbon neutrality – a completely innovative approach to allow our guests to make a conscience-free automotive choice.Four Guest Experience Centers have been opened in the first year alone. This was followed up by the launch of the NX300h. The Lexus Design Award India was launched to acknowledge local design talent. And the final major milestone of the brand’s first year in India was the entry into India of the iconic flagship Lexus LS500h.The Lexus NX300h comes with all-wheel drive - and a 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder in-line engine, which produces 145 KW max power, delivering an ARAI certified mileage of 18.32 kmpl. The BS6 compliant NX 300h is paired with Lexus-first innovations and features which includes Lexus’ first kick-sensor-activated power rear door, first-in-class power-folding and power-reclining rear seats.