Lexus ES 300h Hybrid Luxury Sedan Launched in India at Rs 59.13 Lakh

Lexus has unveiled the all-new hybrid electric sedan in India, marking its arrival in the country, just five months after its global debut. The new Lexus is built on the all-new Global Architecture - K (GA-K) platform. The ES 300h is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder petrol engine combined with the new, fourth-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive System. Lexus India also marked the arrival of the new ES in India, by placing guests behind the wheel of the all-new sedan. The Lexus ES 300h is priced at Rs 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India)."We are excited to present the new ES in India, in such a short span after its global launch. The ES offers refinement and luxury, in a sedan that is visually striking, and elegantly comfortable, and we are certain that it will continue to find favour with discerning guests in India," said N Raja, Chairman, Lexus India.Deliveries of the new ES 300h have already been scheduled across the country, over the next three months, with each car being delivered in signature Lexus style - arriving on a flatbed with a full tank of fuel. The company says that Lexus Relationship Managers are specially trained to build a personal connection with guests, starting from their first interaction, to the personalized delivery experiences, and one that continues throughout their ownership."The new ES 300h embodies a level of superior craftsmanship, design, and innovation, that is set to redefine executive sedans, with its dynamic performance," said P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India. "It has been crafted for the connoisseur, and has been designed to deliver an exquisite experience for each passenger; the hallmark of Lexus luxury."The new ES has a longer and lower stance with distinctive design elements starting with the latest iteration of Lexus's signature spindle grille. The design takes inspiration from the LC coupe and LS, and adds individual cues that are unique to the ES, like the vertical grille pattern. Furthermore, slim LED headlamps, distinctive L shaped marker lights and chiselled LED tail lamps give the ES an eye-catching appearance, says the luxury brand. In profile, the ES has a dynamic yet fluid shape, made possible by the GA-K platform.The new Lexus ES 300h comes with a choice of nine colours which make up the exterior paint palette, including a new shade of beige, designed specifically for the ES. This shade, called Ice Ecru, was designed to mimic golden light reflecting off fresh snow. The interiors of the ES feature four colour schemes, and three types of trim, including a new Rich Cream interior, which offers a contrast to the deep brown dash and roof trim. The ES also offers two shades of Shimamoku wood trim (black, and brown), as well as light-coloured Bamboo.When it comes to engine, the ES 300h is powered by a Euro 6 compliant new hybrid electric system coupled with a four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers a mileage of 22.37 kmpl (company claimed), and a combined 160 kW of total power. The luxury sedan also features console-mounted climate and audio controls along with the heated and adjustable semi-aniline seats. Also, the longer wheelbase offers extended legroom for all passengers. The audio for the ES 300h comes from a 17 speaker Mark Levinson Pure Play system. Safety wise, the ES 300h features a class-leading 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, and an Anti-theft system, with break-in and tilt sensors.