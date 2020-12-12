Lexus Inaugurates Guest Experience Centre in Hyderabad, Fourth in India

Lexus India has announced the launch of its new Guest Experience Centre (GEC) in Hyderabad, making this the fourth Lexus landmark in India. Post its launches in New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Lexus is set to strengthen its footprint in the Southern market.

Situated in the Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad and spanning over 7,000 Sq. ft., the Guest Experience Centre combines the Japanese philosophy of Omotenashi with the Indian spirit of “Athithi Devo Bhava,” as per a statement released by the company. The Lexus’ signature spindle grille inspires the exterior of the GEC, and the ‘L’ finesse design language has been incorporated into the different aspects of the architecture.

The interior gets wooden interiors with hints greenery. Guests can relax and indulge in the Lexus experience at the lifestyle cafe lounge as well.

Commenting on the launch, P.B. Venugopal, President, Lexus India said “We are constantly trying to bring the Lexus experience closer to our guests across the nation and are committed to building lifetime relationships. The overwhelming response we received from Hyderabad to our self-charging hybrid electric portfolio is what prompted us to bring the Lexus Guest Experience Centre here. To mark this special occasion, the Lexus flagship luxury coupe LC 500h is also on display at the GEC. We look forward to welcoming more guests to the Lexus carbon-neutral family and embarking on a journey of amazing experiences together.”

The statement goes on to say that Lexus continues its commitment to the Indian market as announced in January 2020 during the launch of the ‘Made in India ES 300h’ and LC 500h, and will continue their strategic network expansion to new Guest Experience Centres in Kochi, Chandigarh and Chennai.