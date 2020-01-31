Lexus Launches LC 500h Luxury Coupe at Rs 1.96 Crore, India-Made ES 300h at Rs 51.90 Lakh in India

Lexus has launched the LC 500h in India at a starting price of Rs 1.96 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The version of the car coming to India is the latest one that is sold globally.

The LC 500h is inspired by the radical design of the popular LFA supercar along with captivating interiors. On the inside, the car gets a 10.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system that can be controlled with the help of a touchpad that the company will domestically produce. It also comes with other notable features including a fully-digital instrument cluster and ten-way power-adjustable driving seat.

Powering the car is a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that outputs a peak of 300hp and 348Nm of torque. The power is supplied to the rear wheels through a four-speed CVT. The same engine is paired with an electric motor that increases the power to 354hp.

The Lexus LC500h now joins the Japanese carmaker's Indian car line-up, which comprises of the RX450h, LS500h, NX300h and ES300h amongst other SUVs like the LX450d and LX570. In the domestic market, the car will compete against the Jaguar F-Type, Audi RS5 Coupe and the upcoming BMW 8-Series.

Lexus ES 300h. (Image courtesy: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

In addition to this, Lexus also announced that it has commenced local production of the ES300h. The new prices of the car was announced along with the LC500h which started at Rs 51.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Exquisite variant and Rs 56.95 lakh for the Luxury variant. Meanwhile, the locally produced NX SUV’s Luxury, Exquisite and F-Sport grades are priced at Rs 59.90 lakh, 54.90 lakh and Rs 60.60 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) respectively.

