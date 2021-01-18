Lexus LS 500h Nishijin Launched in India at Rs 2.22 Crore, Gets Traditional Japanese Interior Design

Luxury car manufacturer Lexus India has premiered a new variant of its flagship sedan LS, which is called as the Lexus LS 500h Nishijin. While the LS 500h is priced at Rs 1.91 crore, the Lexus LS 500h Nishijin is priced at Rs 2.22 crore (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The model launched in India in 2018 with its coupe silhouette and as the flagship sedan of the Lexus brand, it has gained popularity over a span of more than 30 years and in more than 90 countries and regions.

The new LS 500h Nishijin variant has interiors crafted with a unique collaboration involving traditional Japanese crafts. The interior ornamentation of “Nishijin & Haku” gets its inspiration from the ‘path of moonlight on the sea’ which is a mysterious natural phenomenon that can only be witnessed for a limited number of days before, after, and during a full moon. During this time, moonlight forms a long and narrow path on the surface of the ocean, and sparkles of light on moonlit waves captivate with delicate gradation.

This is created by weaving silver threads of ‘Nishijin’ brocade to express ‘waves’ and applying the extremely thin ‘Haku’ platinum metal foil reminiscent of ‘moonlight’ shining on waves. Through this craftsmanship, Lexus has aimed to provide a comfortable and high-quality interior atmosphere.

Lexus has also introduced updates to the LS 500h across its variant line-up. This includes the ability to operate the display screen and audio functions by using an iPhone and Android smartphone linked to the 12.3-inch touchscreen display. The controls on the steering wheel and centre console have received an uplift for improved visibility and the car has an updated bumper design.

The updated LS 500h is also available in a new exterior panel colour “Gin-ei Luster.”

P.B. Venugopal, President of Lexus India said- “Following the positive response of the LS 500h in India, we are delighted to unveil the new Nishijin variant and improvements to the flagship model. These upgrades keep in line with the sophistication and craftsmanship of the Lexus LS 500h flagship luxury model and will deliver optimum performance with cutting-edge technologies while keeping in mind the environmental benefits and the sought-after comfort of our guests. We are excited to see the response to this new and luxurious variant in the Indian market.”