Lexus LX500d India Launch Later this Month, Check Price, Design, Features and More

The much-awaited Lexus LX500d is all set to be launched in India in November 2022. The Japanese carmaker has started the bookings at Rs 25 lakh. Lexus is expected to start delivering the first batch of LX500d SUVs after January 2023. The Lexus LX500d is based on the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and shares several components with the iconic SUV.

Lexus LX500d Exterior design

While the Lexus LX500d retains the upright and boxy stance of its Toyota cousin, the design elements here appear sharper than the LC300. The edgy front-end featuring the trademark Lexus grille and new headlights gives it a sporty look. The LX500d also gets a sharper design for the LED tail-lights at the rear, a redesigned bumper, and a full-width light bar running across the tailgate.

Lexus LX500d Interior and Features

The LX500d is offered in five-seater and seven-seater layouts globally. But reports suggest that Lexus will only offer the five-seater version of the SUV in India. The LX500d will come with a dual-screen setup on the dashboard — a 12.3-inch touchscreen for navigation, sound controls, and the multi-terrain monitor, while a 7-inch touchscreen will handle the climate control and other functions.

Lexus LX500d Engine

The Lexus LX500d is underpinned by the GA-F platform, and will come with a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine. This powertrain produces top power of 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque while paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. SUV enthusiasts will be delighted with the fact that the LX500d gets an all-wheel drive as standard, along with multi-terrain modes for off-roading.

Lexus LX500d Price and Rivals

Lexus is expected to price its upcoming SUV around Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom, India). The LX500d will compete with other iconic SUVs like the new Range Rover, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Toyota’s own Land Cruiser. Reportedly, the Lexus LX500d has been very well received and is said to have already been sold out.

