Lexus RX450hL Luxury SUV Launched at Rs 99 Lakh in India

Lexus India has launched the all-new RX450hL luxury SUV at Rs 99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The RX is available for booking from October 2019. Now in its fourth generation, the car boasts of additional third-row seating.

The BS-VI compliant, 3.5-litre V6 engine features Dual VVT-i and advanced D-4S fuel injection system that delivers 308bhp and 335Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed DCT.

With the new RX 450hL, Lexus continues to stay committed to self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. Speaking on the launch, P B Venugopal, President, Lexus India, said “RX 450hL is a self-charging hybrid electric vehicle that offers luxury, space, quietness, craftsmanship and elevates the senses with every moment of the journey. The improved technology, design and attractive pricing will surely make RX 450hL a desirable car for our discerning guests. We take the introduction of the new RX as our continued commitment to the Indian market and valued addition to our existing line of offerings.”

Lexus claims that the new RX450hL comes with increased rigidity. RX features Active Cornering Assist (ACA) and redesigned shock absorbers that are now equipped with a new Friction Control Device (FCD) which further reduces high- frequency vibrations caused by minute road surface imperfections.

The designed RX450hL boasts of a theatre-style seating. The design on the RX450hL is enhanced by a pair of L-shaped LED lamps with integrated LED DRL. The advanced LED turn signal lamps illuminate sequentially from the inner side to the outside of the headlamps. LED lamps integrated into the front bumper reduce power consumption while providing a bright beam.

The RX features a new touch-display screen in addition to the Lexus-original remote touch interface. Besides this, smartphone usage is also incorporated into the design, with a new phone holder and USB port, plus connectivity to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system also allows voice control via native cloud connection, or customers’ phones to Apple Siri or Google Assistant, similarly, owners can also select either Lexus navigation or smartphone versions for navigating.

