English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Lexus to Bring Luxurious Lineup to Chicago Auto Show
Though the four new models mentioned below will certainly be the focus of Lexus's booth in Chicago next week, 20 vehicles total will be on display including the also luxurious 2019 Lexus UX 200 and UX 250h.
2019 Lexus NX Black Line Special Edition. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
This week Lexus announced that, beside the 2019 LC 500 Inspiration, the 2019 NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition will also be making its debut at the Chicago Auto Show next to the recently unveiled 2020 RC F Track Edition and LC Convertible Concept. Just one day after Lexus announced that the third-gen LC 500 Inspiration is scheduled to debut in Chicago next week, the company unveiled three more luxurious models expected to make an appearance including the brand new 2019 NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition.
In stark contrast to the bright Flare Yellow Inspiration that will roll into the Windy City, the NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition crossover is black (or white or silver, if you prefer) and stylistically mysterious, though the interior seating is covered in arctic white and black upholstery. The real star of the model, however, is not all the unique design detailing and slick tech, but instead the exclusive Mark Levinson 835-watt Premium Surround Sound Audio System with 14 speakers.
Only 1,000 units of the NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition will be produced arriving in dealerships this month. The front-wheel-drive version will set owners back $48,575, the all-wheel-drive $49,975; both are about $10,000 more expensive than the standard editions.
Though these four new models will certainly be the focus of Lexus's booth in Chicago next week, 20 vehicles total will be on display including the also luxurious 2019 Lexus UX 200 and UX 250h. While Lexus unveiled two new sporty vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show last month and are debuting yet another vehicle next week, who knows what luxurious creation the company will show in Geneva in March.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In stark contrast to the bright Flare Yellow Inspiration that will roll into the Windy City, the NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition crossover is black (or white or silver, if you prefer) and stylistically mysterious, though the interior seating is covered in arctic white and black upholstery. The real star of the model, however, is not all the unique design detailing and slick tech, but instead the exclusive Mark Levinson 835-watt Premium Surround Sound Audio System with 14 speakers.
Only 1,000 units of the NX F Sport Black Line Special Edition will be produced arriving in dealerships this month. The front-wheel-drive version will set owners back $48,575, the all-wheel-drive $49,975; both are about $10,000 more expensive than the standard editions.
Though these four new models will certainly be the focus of Lexus's booth in Chicago next week, 20 vehicles total will be on display including the also luxurious 2019 Lexus UX 200 and UX 250h. While Lexus unveiled two new sporty vehicles at the Detroit Auto Show last month and are debuting yet another vehicle next week, who knows what luxurious creation the company will show in Geneva in March.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
-
Wednesday 23 January , 2019
First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Wednesday 23 January , 2019 First Look: Vivo NEX Dual Display
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Bowl 2019: Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 All Trailers that Aired During the Game
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
- PewDiePie Vs T-Series: One-Sided YouTube Beef Takes Over Super Bowl
- Research Analysing Data From 1 Million Spotify Users Tries to Make Sense of Emotions And Music
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results