Lexus to Unveil Two New Cars at 2018 Paris Motor Show
Lexus has lined-up the world premieres of the new RC 300h coupé and an exclusive edition of the LC coupé (Yellow Edition).
The Lexus RC 300h is heading to the 2018 Paris Motor Show. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
The Japanese premium carmaker has announced its line-up for this year's Paris Motor Show, October 4-14, 2018. Lexus plans to unveil two new cars at the French event, with world premieres of the new RC 300h coupé and an exclusive edition of the LC coupé (Yellow Edition).
Lexus will premiere a new RC in the French capital, promising a restyled version of its sporty coupé, directly inspired by the sleek lines of the brand's LC flagship luxury coupé. This will notably bring premium materials to the car's interior, setting off the instruments and vehicle controls.
In terms of looks, Lexus has added a few small distinctive stylistic details to the bodywork, as well as a spectacular new light design at the front. The restyled Lexus RC and the accompanying RC F Sport version are due to go on sale in Europe in the wake of the Paris show.
Lexus also plans to unveil its new LC Yellow Edition at the Paris Motor Show, expanding the famous luxury coupé range. As the name suggests, this model stands out with its sunny Vibrant Flare Yellow paintwork. On the inside, the colour scheme matches yellow with white and black. Lexus is also promising high-end performance.
Note that the Paris Motor Show will see the brand present the seventh generation of its ES 300h luxury sedan for the first time in Europe. The Paris Motor Show will also mark the opening of orders for the new Lexus UX 300h compact crossover.
