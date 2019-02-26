English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
LG Anil Baijal Inaugurates Traffic Violation Detection System in Delhi
The traffic violation detection system will help in detecting traffic violation, promoting pedestrian safety & instilling a culture of discipline, said Baijal.
Delhi Traffic Monitoring System. (Image: Delhi Traffic Police)
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal today launched the Red Light Violation Detection System & Speed Violation Detection System from Dhaula Kuan to Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi along with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and Maruti Suzuki chairman R.C. Bhargava. The traffic violation detection system will help in detecting traffic violation, promoting pedestrian safety & instilling a culture of discipline, said Baijal.
According to Delhi Police data, there were 112 less road accidents reported in 2018 as compared to 2017 (6,386 cases). The number of injured persons went down from 6,332 to 5,831. However, the number of victims killed in road accidents increased by 6.23 per cent in comparison with the previous year — from 1,510 in 2017 to 1,604 in 2018 — in the national capital of India.
In 2018, a total number of 1,37,565 challans were issued for over-speeding. 37,188 challans were issued to those found driving under the influence of alcohol. This year till February 15, as many as 6,355 individuals have already been prosecuted for drunken driving and 12,653 for over-speeding.
The speed detection cameras will be installed in more locations in a process spanning four months and 96 cameras will be installed at 24 inter sections for monitoring red-light violations under the 3D radar-based Red Light Violation Detection Camera (RLVD) project. The estimated cost of the RLVD leg of the project is Rs 20 and the entire project will cost about Rs 50 crore.
Launched Red Light Violation Detection System & Speed Violation Detection System from Dhaula Kuan to Sarai Kale Khan with @CPDelhi R.C. Bhargava Chairman @maruti_corp— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 26, 2019
This will help in detecting traffic violation, promoting pedestrian safety & instilling a culture of discipline pic.twitter.com/pifC5byXgq
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
