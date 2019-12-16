Licenses of Atleast 3 Kerala Bus Drivers Suspended for Performing Stunts on TikTok

At least three Kerala bus drivers' licenses were suspended by Kerala’s Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) after the video of them performing dangerous stunts were recorded and uploaded on social media app, TikTok. According to a report, the state's MVD is keeping stern on the videos that are being posted online by bus drivers.

The drivers were identified and the licenses were suspended after their TikTok videos performing stunts on duty while driving the vehicle went viral on social media.

According to the report, a video showed one of the bus drivers getting down from the moving bus and walking beside it for a few meters, very much similar to Kiki challenge. Luckily there was no one in the bus when the driver performed the stunt at an empty ground. The driver then gets back into the moving bus.

In another video, a group of people were sitting atop a bus performing a "dab" pose. The report said the video posted on Facebook was to promote the bus operator and it soon became viral. The bus is seen parked when the video of people performing the stunt was being shot. Gauging the risk, the MVD has suspended the license of the driver for the act. It also showed flashing lights similar to that of disco being beamed inside the bus and music being played in high decibel.

The report said that the same bus was spotted doing stunts by driving in circles with another bus moving close to it. Kerala MVD has suspended the license of the driver of another bus too.

In November this year, Regional Transport Office of Kerala suspended the license of a bus driver for six months after they found him letting a couple of girls shift gears of the moving bus. The bus was taking some college girls on a Kerala-Goa trip.

