Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Licenses of Atleast 3 Kerala Bus Drivers Suspended for Performing Stunts on TikTok

The drivers were identified and the licenses were suspended after their TikTok videos performing stunts on duty while driving the bus went viral on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 16, 2019, 10:02 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Licenses of Atleast 3 Kerala Bus Drivers Suspended for Performing Stunts on TikTok
Image for representation. A Kerala driver's licence was suspended for six months for letting college girls change the gears of the bus. (Image: Facebook/ Open Newser Wayanad News)

At least three Kerala bus drivers' licenses were suspended by Kerala’s Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) after the video of them performing dangerous stunts were recorded and uploaded on social media app, TikTok. According to a report, the state's MVD is keeping stern on the videos that are being posted online by bus drivers.

The drivers were identified and the licenses were suspended after their TikTok videos performing stunts on duty while driving the vehicle went viral on social media.

According to the report, a video showed one of the bus drivers getting down from the moving bus and walking beside it for a few meters, very much similar to Kiki challenge. Luckily there was no one in the bus when the driver performed the stunt at an empty ground. The driver then gets back into the moving bus.

In another video, a group of people were sitting atop a bus performing a "dab" pose. The report said the video posted on Facebook was to promote the bus operator and it soon became viral. The bus is seen parked when the video of people performing the stunt was being shot. Gauging the risk, the MVD has suspended the license of the driver for the act. It also showed flashing lights similar to that of disco being beamed inside the bus and music being played in high decibel.

The report said that the same bus was spotted doing stunts by driving in circles with another bus moving close to it. Kerala MVD has suspended the license of the driver of another bus too.

In November this year, Regional Transport Office of Kerala suspended the license of a bus driver for six months after they found him letting a couple of girls shift gears of the moving bus. The bus was taking some college girls on a Kerala-Goa trip.

 

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram