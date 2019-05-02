English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Like Uber, but for Organs: First Kidney Delivered by Drone
Current transport methods involve expensive chartered flights or even variable commercial flights, occasionally resulting in delays, and cost typically around $5.000.
A drone releases a blood package during the visit of World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim in a drone port project run by Zipline Inc. at Muhanga District. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
A kidney needed for transplantation has been delivered by a drone for the first time ever, the University of Maryland Medical Center said, a development that could herald faster and safer organ transport. The specially designed high-tech drone was fitted with equipment to monitor the kidney along its three-mile (five kilometre) journey to its recipient: a 44-year-old woman from Baltimore who had spent eight years on dialysis before the procedure.
The drone, which required special clearance from aviation regulators, took off at 1:00 am on April 19 and flew at a height of 400 feet (120 meters) for about ten minutes before touching down at its destination.
Doctor Joseph Scalea, who was among the team of surgeons that performed the transplantation, hailed the project's success and said drone deliveries could help overcome delays that destroy an organ's viability.
"The next run could be over 30 miles, or 100. The distance is relatively unimportant," he told AFP. "The most important part is, we were able to implement drone technology into the current system of transplantation and transportation."
Current transport methods involve expensive chartered flights or even variable commercial flights, occasionally resulting in delays, and cost typically around $5.000. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, there were nearly 114.000 people on waiting lists for an organ transplant in the US in 2018.
About 1.5 percent of deceased donor organ shipments did not make it to their intended destination while nearly four percent of organ shipments had an unanticipated delay of two or more hours. Scalea, who has founded a company that manages data for organ shipments, likened the system to an Uber-like service that would prove eventually prove less costly.
The drone, which required special clearance from aviation regulators, took off at 1:00 am on April 19 and flew at a height of 400 feet (120 meters) for about ten minutes before touching down at its destination.
Doctor Joseph Scalea, who was among the team of surgeons that performed the transplantation, hailed the project's success and said drone deliveries could help overcome delays that destroy an organ's viability.
"The next run could be over 30 miles, or 100. The distance is relatively unimportant," he told AFP. "The most important part is, we were able to implement drone technology into the current system of transplantation and transportation."
Current transport methods involve expensive chartered flights or even variable commercial flights, occasionally resulting in delays, and cost typically around $5.000. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, there were nearly 114.000 people on waiting lists for an organ transplant in the US in 2018.
About 1.5 percent of deceased donor organ shipments did not make it to their intended destination while nearly four percent of organ shipments had an unanticipated delay of two or more hours. Scalea, who has founded a company that manages data for organ shipments, likened the system to an Uber-like service that would prove eventually prove less costly.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Realme 3 Pro Review: Xiaomi Gets Solid Competition
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 First Look Review: Hyundai Venue
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 Interview: Pavan Shetty, Director, Porsche India at PWRS
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Classic '90s Games on Android: Fall Back on Dangerous Dave and Prince 3D When You Get Bored of PUBG Mobile
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fortnite Maker Epic Games’ Battle Against Steam is a Smart, Measured Expansion Policy
- Kajol Shares a Throwback Pic from Sets of Ishq, Has this Question for Her '90s Co-stars
- Cardi B Finds An Even More Graphic Way to Shoot Down Billboard Red Carpet Malfunction Claims
- Watch: Woman Uses Soap to Turn Floor into Makeshift Treadmill
- This Old Hit Song of Akshay Kumar Put Tiger Shroff to Sleep
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results