Budget Highlights
Limited Edition 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Set to Debut in Chicago
Like the 2018 edition, only 100 of these 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes will be produced.
2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Lexus is planning to debut the third generation of the LC 500 Inspiration Series in February at the Chicago Auto Show in the form of a very limited-edition, very yellow coupe. Earlier on, Lexus announced that the next iteration of the LC 500 Inspiration coupe will be coming to the Chicago Auto Show next week.
While this limited-production flare yellow 2019 Inspiration will be powered by the same 5.0-litre, normally aspirated V8 engine capable of generating 471-horsepower through the 10-speed automatic transmission that all standard LC 500 coupes sport, this model gets some cosmetic upgrades both inside and out.
The body has been refinished in a metallic yellow paint -- a hue that sharply contrasts with the 2018 LC Inspiration's cobalt shade of blue -- that also makes its way onto the interior door inserts. Reupholstered leather seats are held together with yellow stitching that can also be found adorning the instrument panel, center console, and glovebox.
Like the 2018 edition, only 100 of these 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes will be produced, and in April, they go on sale for $106,210 -- about $14,000 more than the standard edition. The model will be on display next week at the Chicago Auto Show.
Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
