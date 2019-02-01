English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Limited Edition 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Set to Debut in Chicago

Like the 2018 edition, only 100 of these 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes will be produced.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:February 1, 2019, 4:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Limited Edition 2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Set to Debut in Chicago
2019 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Lexus is planning to debut the third generation of the LC 500 Inspiration Series in February at the Chicago Auto Show in the form of a very limited-edition, very yellow coupe. Earlier on, Lexus announced that the next iteration of the LC 500 Inspiration coupe will be coming to the Chicago Auto Show next week.

While this limited-production flare yellow 2019 Inspiration will be powered by the same 5.0-litre, normally aspirated V8 engine capable of generating 471-horsepower through the 10-speed automatic transmission that all standard LC 500 coupes sport, this model gets some cosmetic upgrades both inside and out.

The body has been refinished in a metallic yellow paint -- a hue that sharply contrasts with the 2018 LC Inspiration's cobalt shade of blue -- that also makes its way onto the interior door inserts. Reupholstered leather seats are held together with yellow stitching that can also be found adorning the instrument panel, center console, and glovebox.

Like the 2018 edition, only 100 of these 2019 LC 500 Inspiration Series coupes will be produced, and in April, they go on sale for $106,210 -- about $14,000 more than the standard edition. The model will be on display next week at the Chicago Auto Show.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram