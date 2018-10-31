English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Limited Edition Ford Mustang GT RTR Series 1 Styling Pack Unveiled
The RTR pack can only be built onto the Performance Pack 1 which already upgrades the breaks, tweaks the suspension, and improves the cooling system.
The Series 1 Mustang RTR Powered by Ford Performance package can be installed on Mustang EcoBoost or GT models. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
If you own a Ford Mustang GT or EcoBoost model, now you too can look like you're cool enough to drift like Vaughn Gittin Jr. without actually having to do it, thanks to Ford Performance's limited-edition RTR Series 1 styling pack.
Yesterday, Ford Performance announced it was working with world champion drifter Gittin Jr.'s RTR Vehicles to create an RTR styling pack in order to bring your road vehicle to the track.
The Series 1 Mustang RTR Powered by Ford Performance package, which can be installed on Mustang EcoBoost or GT models, restyles the car into a vehicle that offers "smile-inducing driving, diverse capability on the track and a very distinctive owner experience for those looking to stand out from the crowd."
To express this new personality, the pack comes with new wheels and tires -- 9.5-inches wide in the front and 10 inches wide in the rear -- and an iconic new spoiler with an RTR Gurney flap. The nose will be outfitted with an RTR grill and grill inserts characteristic of Gittin's drifters. More RTR-branded custom touches include fender badges, floor mats, shift knob and puddle lamps, in addition to a distinctive RTR windshield banner and side stripes.
The RTR pack can only be built onto the Performance Pack 1 which already upgrades the breaks, tweaks the suspension, and improves the cooling system. Between the two sets of enhancements, your 'Stang will definitely be a showstopper on and off the track.
Only 500 of the Gittin-inspired styling packs will be available, at select Ford dealerships starting in early 2019.
