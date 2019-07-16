Limited-Edition Skoda Rapid Rider Launched in India at Rs 6.99 Lakh

Skoda Auto India unveiled the limited edition Rapid Rider in India at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 6.99 lakhs. The Rapid Rider will be available in two colour options, Candy White and Carbon Steel, across all the authorized Skoda Auto dealership facilities in the country.

Commenting on the introduction of the new Skoda Rapid Rider, Zac Hollis, Director – Sales, Service and Marketing, Skoda Auto India said, “The Rapid Rider offers a compelling combination of the brand’s emotive design, exquisite interiors and class-leading safety features, at a very competitive price point. It is deemed to be a best seller setting the benchmark for functionality, practicality and spaciousness in its segment."

The black facade of the Skoda signature grille is complemented by black side foils, glossy black décor on the B pillars as well as black trunk lip garnish. The all-new dual-tone ebony sand interior, with ivory slate upholstery, is a befitting combination of the Czech heritage and modern technology. The scuff plates with ‘Rapid’ inscription further adds to the captivating aesthetics.

In the new model, Skoda will offer essential safety features like dual airbags and anti-lock braking system as standard across its product portfolio. The safety and security equipment on the Rapid Rider includes a wide range of features, such as the Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rear view mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package, and engine immobilizer with a floating code system.

The 1.6-litre multi-point injection petrol engine powers the Rapid Rider. With 16 valves dual over-head camshaft, it delivers 103 hp and a peak torque output of 153Nm while delivering acclaimed fuel efficiency of 15.41 kmpl.

The Skoda Shield Plus incorporates motor insurance, 24 x 7 roadside assistance, and an extended warranty. Skoda Auto had previously introduced India’s first 4-year service care (4-year warranty, 4-year roadside assistance, and an optional 4-year maintenance package).