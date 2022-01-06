Limited-Edition TVS Apache RTR 165 RP Already Sold Out in India

TVS has made a phenomenal start to this year. The limited edition of TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has been sold out. The company announced this news from the official Twitter handle of TVS Apache series. They thanked the people for taking their interest in the race machine. The Indian manufacturer concluded the post with a promise that they will come up with new race machines in the future for those who missed the chance.

TVS Apache RTR 165RP became the first product to be launched under the Race Performance series and was limited to 200 units. TVS priced this product at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom value).

The limited edition TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is now sold out. We thank every Apachean for their interest in this race machine - and for those who missed out, the RP Series will return with new race machines in the future. pic.twitter.com/rSvc32l0g1— TVS Apache Series (@TVSApacheSeries) December 30, 2021

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP has been inspired by TVS racing group C GP 165R race machine. It’s fuel injected 165 cc engine produces a blistering 19.2 P.S of power at 10,000 rpm. It guarantees an ultimate race performance with “cylinder head 35% higher flow intake port”, twin electrode high energy spark plug and 15 percent bigger valves.

TVS Apache RTR 165 RP is empowered by RT-FI technology. RT-FI (Race turned fuel injection) has been implemented in TVS apache RTR BS6 models. These models are updated from carburettor to fuel injection. This technology ensures more power to the engine when it is required.

A racer’s praiseworthy performance depends on the fact that they are comfortable with every aspect of the motorcycle. The adjustable clutch and brake levers featuring CAM adjusters and 3 step adjustment positions help you with all the comfort. CAMshaft function is to open and close the engine’s intake and exhaust valves.

Meghashyam Dighole, head of Marketing Premium Business had said at the launch that they are delighted to introduce this race performance series to their customers.

He described that the RP series features race machines that have been designed to give a blistering performance, ensuring racer’s domination on the road.

