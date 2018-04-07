English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Limited Production Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 Announced
This special collector's piece is based on the celebrated Exige Cup 430, which was unveiled by the renowned British sports car manufacturer at the end of last year.
Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25. (Image: Lotus)
Lotus has just unveiled a very special and very limited production run car, the Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25, which references the Type 25 that was a single seat Lotus racing car that dominated the 1963 Formula 1 season. This special collector's piece is based on the celebrated Exige Cup 430, which was unveiled by the renowned British sports car manufacturer at the end of last year.
The two-seat Type 25 now represents a unique opportunity to relish a universally acclaimed sports car that's named in partnership with Classic Team Lotus. This new version of the car features a great deal of exotic and unique features and also comes with specially commissioned heritage documentation. And if you want to know just how limited the production run will be to give an idea of the car's potential for appreciation as a collector's item, only 25 of them are going to be built in total.
Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 cabin. (Image: Lotus)
Under the hood of this sports car is the company's formidable 3.5-liter supercharged and charge cooled V-6 engine, which puts out as much as 430 horsepower and 440 Nm of torque. Not only can the Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 claim to be the fastest car in its class with a 0-60 mph time of just 3.2 seconds, its carefully optimized aerodynamics generate up to as much as 220 kg of downforce.
Classic Team Lotus works hard to preserve and promote the history of the race team that was in operation from 1954 until 1994, and Lotus has worked with Clive Chapman, the son of Lotus founder Colin Chapman and Director, so this very special and limited edition proudly wears a Type 25 classification in tribute to the legendary Formula 1 car.
Lotus Exige Cup 430 Type 25 rear. (Image: Lotus)
Jean-Marc Gales, CEO, Group Lotus plc said of the car: "We are proud to have named this unique Lotus Exige Cup 430 in honor of the Lotus Type 25. That same ethos, our company DNA, is found in the Exige Cup 430 Type 25, which is lighter than its predecessors and even more powerful. Combined with a class-leading balance in handling and agility, it's our ultimate point-to-point two-seater sports car."
In the UK the car is priced from £110,000, in Germany it is priced at €140,000, French collectors will have to pay €141,000, and it will cost €146,000 if you are in Italy and you fancy one before they're all spoken for.
