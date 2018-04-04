Limited-Run BMW 3-Series ‘Shadow Edition’ Launched in India at Rs 41.40 Lakh

BMW 330i M Sport Shadow Edition. (Image: BMW)

BMW India has launched a special edition of the 3-Series sedan called the 'Shadow Edition' for Rs 41.40 Lakh (ex-showroom). The limited-run offering will be available both in petrol and diesel variants and is priced at Rs 41.40 lakh for the 320d Sport and Rs 47.30 lakh for the 330i M Sport (all prices, ex-showroom, India). The Shadow Edition is a purely cosmetic update, with no changes to the mechanicals.The Sport Shadow Edition and the M Sport Shadow get numerous black design elements on the exterior. The distinctive kidney grille in high-gloss black is flanked directly by adjoining LED headlights with darkened surround. The L-shaped rear lights with darkened LED rear lights, the tailpipes in Dark Chrome, and the exclusive 18" alloy wheels and the new Sunset Orange paint makes it stand out.Interior trim in Fine-wood trim Ash Grain and highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome provide a sophisticated and sporty flair. Then there’s Red contrast stitching on the Sport Steering Wheel and Gear Shift Paddles. As an exclusive feature, the vehicle key is designed with M strip. The interior features an extremely sporty ‘M’ style cockpit design with the addition of Multifunction Instrument Display and M Leather Steering Wheel.BMW’s exemplary safety provides optimal support in any situation with six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, ISOFIX child seat mounting, Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor.The new BMW 3 Series Shadow Editions come with BMW ConnectedDrive features such as BMW Navigation System Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), and Rear View Camera along with Park Distance Control (PDC) Rear and Front.Both variants are mechanically identical to the standard car. The 330i M Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine making 252hp and 350Nm of torque, while the 320d Sport employs a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel putting out 190hp and 400Nm of torque. Claimed 0-100kph time for the 330i is pegged at 5.8sec, while the 320d will do it in 7.2sec. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard on both variants.BMW is set to reveal the all-new, seventh-generation 3-series later this year. This makes the petrol Shadow Edition about Rs 2.2 lakh more expensive than the standard 330i M Sport.