Limited-Run BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition Launched in India, Priced at Rs 2.02 Crore

BMW Group India has launched the new BMW X7 M50d ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition today. Limited units of the exclusive edition can now be booked at the company’s official website. The model is available in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Limited units of the BMW X7 ‘Dark Shadow’ Edition will be available in M Sport design scheme at a price of Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom).

On the outside, the car gets the BMW Individual special paint finish in Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. This particularly high-quality and elaborate body finish is being used for the first time in a BMW X model. The expressive paint finish in body columns, exterior mirror bases, a black chrome finish on the frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille create a subtle contrast to the matt shimmering body. Another exclusive feature is the 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet-Black matt finish and fitted with mixed tyres.

BMW X7 Dark Shadow Edition. (Image source: BMW)

On the inside, the car gets three row with the six-seater configuration including two captain-style Comfort Seats for the second row. Driver and front passenger get electrically adjustable comfort seats with memory function and active seat ventilation. It gets M leather steering wheel and BMW Individual equipment along with BMW Individual Merino Full Leather upholstery comes in ‘night blue/black’ two-tone with contrasting seams. The upper part of instrument panel and door armrests are covered with Nappa leather in night blue. Black Merino Leather is used in the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front backrests.

The car has five-zone air conditioning with extended features. Soft-close function for doors and ‘Crafted Clarity’ which is a host of operational features crafted in exquisite glass that embellish the insert of the gear selector, the iDrive control wheel, the audio control button and the start/stop button.

The BMW X7 M50d is powered by 3.0-litre cc three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine which produces 400 hp and a maximum torque of 760 Nm at 2,000 – 3,000 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 kmph in just 5.4 seconds. The engine is mated to an eight-speed steptronic sport automatic transmission and the X7 M50d comes as standard with the M Sport differential and a model-specific chassis set-up to sharpen the car’s agility and steering precision. Electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks’ (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain. The first-ever BMW X7 is equipped with Park Distance Control (PDC) including sensors at both the front and rear. The Adaptive 2-Axle Air Suspension enables raising and lowering of vehicle at the touch of button and automatically adjusts the height of the car to suit any given driving situation.

The car gets BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key, Wireless Charging and Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 12.3-inch Control Display.

Harman Kardon surround sound system with 16 speakers provides an intense musical feast for the ears.

The car also comes with Head-Up Display that employs full-colour graphics and provides a wealth of information to the driver without having to divert their eyes from the road, Parking Assistant Plus with Surround View Camera, Reversing Assistant that keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering.

In terms of safety, the car comes with six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

