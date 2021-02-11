Limited-Run Bugatti Centodieci Prototype Assembly Begins, Priced More Than Rs 72 Crore

Bugatti created headlines back in summer 2019 with its new hypercar named Bugatti Centodieci. The company introduced the car to mark its 110th anniversary. Since the unveiling, Bugatti has been fine-tuning the vehicle’s design and has started developing the first prototype. Deliveries of the hypercar aren't expected to begin until 2022 but the company has released a photo set of the machine with its sleek sheet metal, and without it, showcasing the engineering marvel underneath.

The images shared by the company of the naked Bugatti Centodieci reveals a copious amount of carbon fiber used in it and the intricate plumbing that is needed to feed and power the quad-turbocharged W16 mid-ship engine. The shots shared show nothing less than five radiators used in the car, along with the thermal management system to keep the millhouse cool. Sine Bugatti premiered the car, the company has been working on the technical implementations of the limited-edition hypercar. The next step for the company is to start with the exterior design as dynamic testing is scheduled to begin in the next few months.

The dynamic testing of the hypercar will include a track test that will be a part of further advanced simulations and wind tunnel testing. The Bugatti Centodieci has been created as a tribute to the EB110 that was introduced in the 1990s, which presented the challenge of adapting the EB110’s flat, wedge-shaped body for Bugatti’s modern platform. The influence of the EB110 is quite noticeable with the Bugatti horseshoe grille which is much smaller while the brand’s iconic C-shaped B-pillar is gone and replaced by five diamond-shaped air inlets.

Bugatti will only be making 10 Centodieci models that already have been sold and come at a starting price of €8 million ($9.7 million at current rates) plus VAT. The Bugatti Centodieci is a hypercar powerhouse that produces 1,578 horsepower (1,176 kilowatts) and is 44 pounds (20 kilograms) lighter than the Chiron.

The company claims the car can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.4 seconds and its top speed will be electronically limited to 380 kph (238 mph).