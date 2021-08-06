Limited-Run Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki announced the launch of the WagonR Xtra Edition. The new limited edition model will be available on the VXi variant. The starting price of the Lxi variant is Rs 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the additional accessories are priced at Rs 23000, taking the price of the Xtra Edition to Rs 5.36 lakh. The WagonR Xtra comes with added accessories to be fitted at the dealer level. Maruti is offering a range of key updates for exterior and cabin, considering convenience options for driver and occupants as well. These updates could further bolster the popularity of the car.

In terms of exterior styling, the new model gets front and rear bumper protector, wheel arch cladding, side skirt, body-side mouldings in black colour. In addition, it has chrome garnish on the front and rear, along with fog lamp garnish, upper grille chrome garnish, and number plate garnish.

For safety, it is equipped with front seatbelts reminder, speed alert system, driver airbag, rear parking sensors andABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution). There is much to look forward to with the WagonR Xtra as the cabin gets an interior styling kit which will appeal to a younger audience. Maruti is also offering a digital air inflator, a car charger extender and trunk organizer for convenience.

The Xtra Edition will include as many as 13 upgrades to the standard V variant, with the exterior, interior and features upgrades. To be made available at the dealer end, the total accessory kit is priced around Rs 23,000.

The car will come with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine that produces 67 bhp and 90 Nm and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 82 bhp and 113 Nm. Both engines are mated with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR has been in the Indian market for over two decades and has been a solid performer in the Indian auto industry for several years. A large part of the success is owed to its reliable drive performance. WagonR’s CNG variant also gained a lot of acceptance from customers in the country.

