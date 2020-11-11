List of Diwali Discounts on Sedans in India: Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Honda and More

The festive season is an eagerly awaited period that automakers and prospective buyers look forward to each year. As the auspicious period is the most favourable for a new purchase, carmakers cash in on this sentiment to boost sales and increase their footprint in the Indian market. They dole out heavy discounts, exchange offers, corporate benefits and a host of other offers.

As this year’s sales at the start of the year were not so impressive and many carmakers incurred losses, they are keen to improve their sales figures and add to the deficit by offering huge discounts to the customers. Here are some of the best deals available for the compact or mid-size sedan segment listed as per the companies:

– Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki has pitched in the right time to revive its sagging sales with festive discounts offered on both the Ciaz and the Dzire models. While the Ciaz is being offered with discounts upto Rs 60,000 in metro areas, the Dzire 2020 edition is available with discounts up to Rs 42,000. Also on offer is the older version of the Dzire with a discount of up to Rs 57,000.

– Honda

Japanese carmaker Honda is offering a wide range of discounts across its models. Honda’s entry level sedan model, the Amaze is being offered with a maximum benefit of Rs 47,000 for the petrol variant and Rs 30,000 for the diesel version. Customers also get up to Rs 15,000 as an exchange bonus for their old cars. An additional extended warranty package for the fourth and fifth year is available worth Rs 12,000. The customers are also offered Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 cash discounts on the petrol and diesel models.

The fifth-generation Honda City is being offered with an exchange and loyalty bonus of up to Rs 30,000. The new-gen sedan will also be up for grabs with benefits up to Rs 30,000 under their new exchange scheme.

Honda’s premium sedan model, the Civic gets the biggest discount benefit. Honda is offering a maximum cash discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the diesel version and the petrol one with benefits up to Rs 1 lakh.

– Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s Vento, which is one of the fastest and one of the best driver’s car in the country, is up for grabs in the festive season with discounts up to Rs 60,000.

– Tata Motors

The Tata Tigor, which was updated recently, is the only sedan from Tata’s stable with a BS-VI petrol engine. Tata Motors is offering discounts worth up to Rs 30,000 on the Tigor.

As many of these offers are indicative and may vary from city and state, it is better to check with a local dealer to know more about the benefits available in your area.