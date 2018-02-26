Lister Reveals Official Sketch of Storm II Sports Car

The Lister Motor Company was revived back in 2014, and since then the British company's boss, Lawrence Whittaker, has made no secret of his desire to see the company produce a hypercar capable of taking on the likes of McLaren, Pagani and Koenigsegg. It now appears those plans may finally be coming to fruition after the automaker's CEO revealed a sketch of a sleek two-door sports car, accompanied on social media by the words: "A glimpse into the future of Lister... the Storm II."Lister resumed vehicle production in the last few years with a track-only recreation of its most iconic creation, the Lister Jaguar 'Knobbly' D-Type. That was followed by the Thunder, which is a road-legal 208mph sports car based on the current Jaguar F-Type. Both of those models attracted strong early interest, and that seems to have bolstered the company's confidence about what it can achieve in the future.UK motoring publication Autocar has reported in the past about the willingness and eagerness of the company's CEO to develop the company's own all-new Lister model. Lister has already looked for investors to help with the development of such a car, which it's believed could utilize a Jaguar-derived 7.8-liter V-12 engine producing somewhere in the region of 1,000 bhp.The original Storm was in production during the mid-1990s by a previous incarnation of the Lister Motor Company. Under the bonnet of that one was a 7.0-liter V-12 Jaguar engine that meant it was regarded at the time as the fastest four-seat GT available.To be considered in the same class as the models Lister wants to rival with the new car, the Storm II would need to deliver a zero-to-60mph time of less than three seconds, and a top speed heading towards the 250mph mark. Both road-going and track-only variants would be offered, although production of both is likely to be extremely limited, to say the least. That could mean as few as six cars produced each year by the company, although that's probably only to be expected as prices are likely to be in the region of £2 million each.