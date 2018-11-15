Live Blog: Jawa 300 Motorcycle India Launch – Price, Specs, Competition and More

For the detailed launch story of the new Jawa motorcycles click here.
105 dealers planned across cities that sell the most motorcycles. 64 dealerships and test rides will be open early December. #Jawa #JawaMotorcycles #JawaIsBack— Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 15, 2018
The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Jawa also gets a single-channel ABS unit in the front.
There are a total of 9 colors to choose from - 3 for Standard and 6 for Forty Two.
"Jawa is a never ending story. And we are the company that wants to make the journey as comfortable as it gets." - @anandmahindra & @BRustomjee #Jawa #JawaMotorcycles #JawaIsBack pic.twitter.com/qcYMOEKfa4— Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 15, 2018
And now for the answer you've been waiting for:— Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 15, 2018
The prices (Ex. Showroom Delhi)
Jawa 1,64,000
Jawa forty two 1,55,000#JawaIsBack #Jawa #JawaMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/ItTeXCfjCn
The waterfall tail lamp, the flush speedometer, the iconic toolbox, there's a lot you'll love about the Jawa.#Jawa #JawaMotorcycles #JawaIsBack pic.twitter.com/WUvGbyrCvp— Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 15, 2018
The Jawa forty two. A motorcycle based on the same ethos of the classic but with a touch of modernity.#Jawa #JawaIsBack #JawaMotorcycles pic.twitter.com/gbjW8PigRK— Jawa Motorcycles (@jawamotorcycles) November 15, 2018
-
