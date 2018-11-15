English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Live Blog: Jawa 300 Motorcycle India Launch – Price, Specs, Competition and More

News18.com | November 15, 2018, 3:10 PM IST
The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand is all set to launch the new 300cc motorcycle in India today. The reintroduction of the brand in India will take place 22 years after closing their operations in the country back in 1996. Back in 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra, one of the India’s largest automobile conglomerate acquired the brand licence to produce and sell Jawa motorcycles in the Indian sub-continent. But the dates of the launch of the nearly 90 year old Czech brand were unclear until Anand Mahindra, executive chairman of Mahindra tweeted to reveal that the bike will return to India in 2018 itself. And now, Jawa will be launching the 293 cc powered bike today. While we will know the complete details about the motorcycle in a while from now, we know for a fact that it’s a Royal Enfield competitor and will have a Classic body design with chrome treatment, thanks to a couple of spy shots. The Jawa 300 motorcycle will directly compete with the growing market of 250cc+ commuter motorcycles in India, including products like Royal Enfield 350, Bajaj Dominar 400, Honda CBR and more. You can watch the live launch video of the much awaited Jawa Motorcycle's new 300cc bike below along with the live blog.

Nov 15, 2018 3:10 pm (IST)
Nov 15, 2018 1:17 pm (IST)

The company has started accepting bookings for the new Jawa Motorcycle for Rs 5000.

Nov 15, 2018 1:07 pm (IST)

The new Jawa Forty Two in Nebula Blue color.

Nov 15, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)

The new Jawa Forty Two in Lumos Lime color.

Nov 15, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

The new Jawa in Maroon colour.

Nov 15, 2018 12:52 pm (IST)

The new Jawa Forty Two.

Nov 15, 2018 12:49 pm (IST)

The old-school design elements like round indicators, round mirrors and telescopic fork, as seen on the Royal Enfield Classic 350, adds to the retro appeal of the bikes.

Nov 15, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)
Nov 15, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

The reintroduction of the brand in India took place 22 years after closing their operations in the country back in 1996.

Nov 15, 2018 12:32 pm (IST)

For the detailed launch story of the new Jawa motorcycles click here.

Nov 15, 2018 12:30 pm (IST)
Nov 15, 2018 12:28 pm (IST)

The bike gets a telescopic fork at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back with a gas-charged canister at the bottom. Braking is handled by a single disc brake at the front and a rear drum brake at the back. Therefore, the Jawa also gets a single-channel ABS unit in the front. 

There are a total of 9 colors to choose from - 3 for Standard and 6 for Forty Two. 

Nov 15, 2018 12:26 pm (IST)

The Jawa 300 motorcycles will directly compete with the growing market of 250cc+ commuter motorcycles in India, including products like Royal Enfield 350, Bajaj Dominar 400, Honda CBR and more.

Nov 15, 2018 12:25 pm (IST)
Nov 15, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)
Nov 15, 2018 12:19 pm (IST)
Nov 15, 2018 12:17 pm (IST)

The Perak has been priced at Rs 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Nov 15, 2018 12:15 pm (IST)

Here are the prices of the new Jawa and Jawa Forty Two.

Nov 15, 2018 12:14 pm (IST)

Currently, there are 105 Jawa dealerships in India and 75 are expected to be launched soon.

Nov 15, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)

The Jawa Forty Two will be available in 6 colour options.

Nov 15, 2018 12:12 pm (IST)

The Jawa motorcycle will be available in three colours.

Nov 15, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

Jawa bike gets a rounded headlight, a curvy tank, spoke wheels and a flat seat. 

Nov 15, 2018 12:05 pm (IST)

The engine has been developed from the ground up through a collaboration between the group's R&D centre in Pune and technical centre in Varese, Italy. The new Jawa will produce 27hp and 28Nm of peak torque and be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Nov 15, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)

The engine in the Jawa motorcycles is BS-VI ready.

Nov 15, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)
Nov 15, 2018 12:00 pm (IST)

Balance difference between the Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two.

Nov 15, 2018 11:59 am (IST)
Nov 15, 2018 11:57 am (IST)

Jawa and the Jawa Forty Two.

Nov 15, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

Jawa Forty Two is a modern classic.

