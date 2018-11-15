Live Blog: Jawa 300 Motorcycle India Launch – Price, Specs, Competition and More

The Iconic Jawa Motorcycle brand is all set to launch the new 300cc motorcycle in India today. The reintroduction of the brand in India will take place 22 years after closing their operations in the country back in 1996. Back in 2016, Mahindra and Mahindra, one of the India’s largest automobile conglomerate acquired the brand licence to produce and sell Jawa motorcycles in the Indian sub-continent. But the dates of the launch of the nearly 90 year old Czech brand were unclear until Anand Mahindra, executive chairman of Mahindra tweeted to reveal that the bike will return to India in 2018 itself. And now, Jawa will be launching the 293 cc powered bike today. While we will know the complete details about the motorcycle in a while from now, we know for a fact that it’s a Royal Enfield competitor and will have a Classic body design with chrome treatment, thanks to a couple of spy shots. The Jawa 300 motorcycle will directly compete with the growing market of 250cc+ commuter motorcycles in India, including products like Royal Enfield 350, Bajaj Dominar 400, Honda CBR and more. You can watch the live launch video of the much awaited Jawa Motorcycle's new 300cc bike below along with the live blog.